Aaron Rodgers says Tom Brady has proved all he needs to the NFL world and is now playing only to prove something to himself

Aaron Rodgers told the Golf Channel it would be “strange” to see Tom Brady in a new uniform but he’s glad Brady was still playing.

Rodgers said Brady wanted to prove to himself that he could still play at age 43, though the Packers quarterback said Brady had no more to prove to the NFL world.

Rodgers has acknowledged wanting to emulate Brady’s plans to play into his 40s.

Brady will leave behind a legacy of “setting the bar” to play football longer, Rodgers added.

Aaron Rodgers says Tom Brady won’t have much to prove when he suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at age 43, in his 21st season in the NFL.

Speaking with the Golf Channel, Rodgers said that while he’s glad Brady was still playing, he thought the Bucs’ new quarterback was largely playing to prove to himself that he still could.

“Obviously, he still feels like he has a lot – he has something left to prove. I don’t think he does,” Rodgers said.

“I think it is only to himself that he can still do it. What he’s done, kind of setting the bar for the rest of us with his health and his work ethic and his longevity, is something I think that is appreciated now and is going to be appreciated even greater when he’s done playing.”

Rodgers has said he wants to emulate Brady’s plan to play to 40 years old or older. Like Brady, Rodgers has tweaked his lifestyle to eat healthier, train differently, and get more rest. He even has a copy of Brady’s “TB12” lifestyle book.

Rodgers acknowledged after losing in the NFC Championship last season that he had a limited number of years left to continue playing.

Brady, meanwhile, has said he still loves to play football and doesn’t want to give it up. He told Howard Stern earlier in April that Kobe Bryant’s tragic death reinforced that he wanted to continue playing, saying, “We don’t know when our day is going to come.”

Rodgers said that it would be “strange” to see Brady in a new uniform but that he was glad he’d get another chance to play Brady, with the new Bucs QB now in the NFC.

Rodgers said he had thought his last chance to play Brady came in 2018, when the Green Bay Packers played the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

“It will be strange to not see him in a Patriot jersey,” he said. “We played them a couple of years ago and thought that was probably the last time we’d play each other. Now, we get another chance.”

The Bucs and the Packers are scheduled to play this year, if there is an NFL season. Brady and Rodgers split meetings in 2014 and 2018. Rodgers missed a game against Brady and the Patriots in 2010.

“I think having him in the league is obviously great for the league, and he’s a fantastic player,” Rodgers said. “His career speaks for itself.”