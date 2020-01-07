10 times celebrities snubbed their own TV shows

caption Sometimes actors star on TV shows that they don’t entirely love. source The CW/ABC

From actors who clash with their co-stars to celebrities who admit to disliking their own television shows, what you see on the small screen is often only half the story.

Here are a few of the most memorable times television stars seemingly snubbed or outwardly insulted their own shows.

The Jonas Brothers have all shared their regrets about starring on the Disney sitcom “Jonas.”

caption Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas on “Jonas.” source Jaimie Trueblood/Disney Channel

The Jonas Brothers have all been pretty open about their days of filming Disney’s “Jonas” sitcom from 2009 to 2010.

“We shouldn’t have done that,” Nick Jonas said in the Amazon Prime documentary “Chasing Happiness” in 2019. “It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn’t evolve because of it.”

“It was not on-brand for us as the band that we were becoming and the songs that we were writing,” Kevin Jonas also said in the documentary. “It was almost like two very different identities. I think that affected the perception of the band, that we were a joke.”‘

Joe Jonas has also expressed his regrets about the show, explaining that it felt like he and his brothers were pretending to be young for it.

“The thing about the show was that some of the writing on it was terrible,” Joe Jonas told Vulture in 2013. “It just ended up being some weird slapstick humor that only a 10-year-old would laugh at.”

Katherine Heigl once took herself out of the running for an award for “Grey’s Anatomy.”

caption Katherine Heigl played Izzie Stevens on the show. source ABC

In a move that reportedly angered producers, ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” star Katherine Heigl voluntarily opted out of the 2008 Emmy race after winning the previous year’s award for best supporting actress in a drama series.

“I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention,” Heigl said in a statement that was first given to former Los Angeles Times blog, Gold Derby, according to The New York Times.

“In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials,” Heigl added. She left the medical drama in 2010.

Chace Crawford once said he’d have to look for his dignity after leaving “Gossip Girl.”

caption Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald on “Gossip Girl.” source The CW

Chace Crawford starred on The CW hit “Gossip Girl” for years, but he’s since implied that his role as Nate Archibald took away his dignity.

In a 2012 interview with Us Weekly, Crawford joked that leaving “Gossip Girl” would mean tracking down his lost dignity.

“I’m gonna look for my dignity,” he said. “My dignity is somewhere on set. I think it happened around season two. Leading into season three, it was all out the window.”

Penn Badgley has also seemingly dissed his time on “Gossip Girl.”

caption Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey on season two of “Gossip Girl.” source The CW

In a 2013 interview with Salon, actor Penn Badley shared his excitement about his role in the drama film “Greetings from Tim Buckley” while seemingly snubbing his past work, which largely includes his break-out role The CW’s “Gossip Girl.”

“To be proud of something is a really nice feeling,” he said, referring to his role in the 2013 film. “And it’s a new feeling, and it’s something that I wanna keep going with. I can walk a little taller feeling that I don’t have to be constantly apologizing for the work that I’ve done in the past.”

And, back in 2011, while at a Sundance Film Festival press event for his film “Margin Call,” am New York reported that Badgley said his first response to landing a role in it was, “Are you sure you want me? Have you seen ‘Gossip Girl?'”

Per the publication, he also said that the film is “hopefully the beginning of what I’m really aiming for, which is really, actually, acting.”

The late Robert Reed has said he doesn’t want to be remembered as the dad on “The Brady Bunch.”

caption Robert Reed as Mike Brady on “The Brady Bunch.” source ABC

Actor Robert Reed famously played the patriarch of the Brady family on ABC’s “The Brady Bunch,” but he’s said he doesn’t want to be remembered for his role on the cult-classic sitcom.

In a 1992 interview with People before his death that same year, Reed spoke of how being “classically trained and well-educated” made it difficult for him to take the series seriously.

“It was just as inconsequential as can be,” Reed said of the show. “To the degree that it serves as a babysitter, I’m glad we did it. But I do not want it on my tombstone.”

Evangeline Lilly has said she was disappointed by the plot of “Lost” and her character’s storyline.

caption Evangeline Lilly as Kate on “Lost.” source ABC screencap

In an interview with the “Lost Boys” podcast, Evangeline Lilly expressed disappointment in her time playing mysterious castaway Kate Austen on the ABC drama “Lost.”

The actress said that she was disappointed with the show’s plot and her own character’s storyline, which she described as centering around her romantic relationships with other characters.

“There’s nothing wrong with women’s lives being characterized by relationships, and I think that happens to men and women,” Lilly told the podcast. “But there was this eventual lack of dimension to what was going on with her.”

“I did throw scripts across rooms when I would because I would get very frustrated by the diminishing amount of autonomy that she had and the diminishing amount of her own story there was to play,” she added.

Lilly also said that she felt pressured into filming partially nude scenes on two separate occasions, with the scenes making her feel so uncomfortable that she trembled and cried.

The actress said she subsequently refused to participate in any other nude scenes during her time on “Lost.”

Angus T. Jones of “Two and a Half Men” later said he thought the show was “filth.”

caption Angus T. Jones played Jake on the series for years. source CBS

The CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men” featured child star Angus T. Jones as the young Jake Harper. Now, as an adult, Jones has been vocal about his dislike of the show’s content – and television in general.

“If you watch ‘Two and a Half Men,’ please stop watching ‘Two and a Half Men.’ I’m on ‘Two and a Half Men,’ and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth,” Jones stated during a testimonial for the Forerunner Christian Church in 2012.

In the video interview, Jones goes on to explain that he also believes that, in general, watching television is unhealthy for one’s brain.

Shannen Doherty reportedly called “Charmed” a “show for 12-year-olds.”

caption Shannen Doherty as Prue Halliwell on “Charmed.” source The WB/The CW

After rocketing to fame through her work in the 1988 film “Heathers” and nabbing a breakout role as Brenda Walsh on the TV show “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Shannen Doherty joined the cast of the 1998 hit WB series “Charmed” as witch Prue Halliwell.

However, co-star Alyssa Milano has said that Doherty was reportedly quick to clash with fellow cast members on the show.

As Milano told Entertainment Weekly in 2001, Doherty abruptly left “Charmed” at the end of its third season and subsequently dismissed the program as “a show for 12-year-olds.”

Milano expressed frustration at the nature of Doherty’s exit, telling the publication, “I think it’s unfortunate that she left, and that she needed to bad-mouth everyone involved and the audience.”

Jackie Gleason once delivered an on-air apology for his game show being a “flop.”

caption A promotional photo for “You’re in the Picture.” source CBS

Jackie Gleason was the host of “You’re In the Picture,” a game show that premiered in 1961 and continued in its original format for just a single episode.

Following the series’ disastrous premiere, Gleason opened the second episode by directly apologizing to viewers.

“Last week, we did a show called ‘You’re in the Picture’ that laid, without a doubt, the biggest bomb. I’m telling you friends that I’ve seen bombs in my day. This would make the H-bomb look like a two-inch salute,” Gleason said on-air.

He went on to explain and examine the reasons the first episode was so bad, musing that he didn’t understand “how it was possible for a group of trained people to put on so big a flop.”

From the second episode onward, the show was reformatted as “The Jackie Gleason Show: The American Scene Magazine” and took on a talk-show format.

There have been numerous reports about Chevy Chase’s disdain for “Community.”

caption Chevy Chase on “Community.” source NBC

There have been numerous reports that Chevy Chase didn’t like NBC’s ensemble comedy series “Community,” which he starred on from 2009 until his premature departure in 2012.

In an audio recording from 2011 that was obtained and published by Celebuzz in 2012, Chase called the show “mediocre” and said he didn’t think it was funny.

“It’s just a [sic] mediocre sitcom,” Chase says in the recording, which was reportedly part of a voicemail to show creator Dan Harmon. “I want people to laugh and this isn’t funny. It ain’t funny to me because I’m 67 years old and I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve been making a lot of people laugh – a lot better than this.”

Deadline also reported that, before his departure, Chase expressed unhappiness with the increasingly bigotted nature of his character, Pierce Hawthorne.

His dissatisfaction with one script reportedly led to an on-set outburst that included the use of a racial slur, though source closes to the show’s production told TV Line that the slur was not directed at the show’s black cast members Donald Glover or Yvette Nicole Brown.

Chase reportedly apologized to the cast and crew for his language, but the outburst is said to have further strained relations between Harmon and the actor.

Read More: