Scarlett Johansson is nominated for 2 Oscars this year. Here are 11 other times this has happened at the Academy Awards.

The 92nd Academy Awards nominations were announced Monday morning in Los Angeles, California.

Scarlett Johansson received nominations for best lead actress and best supporting actress in Netflix’s “Marriage Story” and 20th Century Fox’s “Jojo Rabbit,” respectively.

This is the 12th time an actor has received two nods in the same year since 1938. So far, no actor has ever won both honors in the same year.

The last time an actor was nominated for two different roles occurred in 2007 when Cate Blanchett received nods for “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” and “I’m Not There.”

Before the Academy Awards air live on ABC on February 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET, here are the dozen actors who have had the rare honor of being nominated twice in the same year.

1939: Fay Bainter was nominated for roles in “White Banners” and “Jezebel.”

Bainter was nominated for best actress in “White Banners.” She won best supporting actress for her role in “Jezebel.”

1943: Teresa Wright received noms for “The Pride of the Yankees” and “Mrs. Miniver.”

Wright won best supporting actress for “Mrs. Miniver” and was nominated for best acress in “The Pride of the Yankees.”

1945: Barry Fitzgerald was nominated for best actor and best supporting actor in “Going My Way.”

Fitgerald was nominated twice for the same role and wound up winning for best supporting actor. After this year, the Oscar rules were changed to prevent this from happening again.

1983: Jessica Lange was nominated for roles in “Frances” and “Tootsie.”

Lange was nominated for lead actress in “Frances” and won for her supporting role in “Tootsie.”

1989: Sigourney Weaver received nods for “Gorillas in the Mist” and “Working Girl” in the same year.

Weaver lost out on her best actress nod for “Gorillas in the Mist” and her best supporting nomination for “Working Girl.” Jodie Foster won best actress for “The Accused” while Weaver’s costar Joan Cusack won best supporting actress for her role in “Working Girl.”

1993: Al Pacino was nominated for roles in “Scent of a Woman” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

Pacino won best actor for “Scent of a Woman” and lost out on best supporting actor to Gene Hackman for “Unforgiven.”

In 1994, two actors were nominated in two categories. First, Holly Hunter was nominated for roles in “The Piano” and “The Firm.”

Hunter won best actress for her role in “The Piano.” Best supporting actress went to her costar Anna Paquin for “The Piano.”

Emma Thompson was also nominated twice in 1994 for roles in “The Remains of the Day” and “In the Name of the Father.”

Thompson didn’t win either best actress for “The Remains of the Day” or best supporting actress for “In the Name of the Father.”

2003: Julianne Moore received nods for “Far From Heaven” and “The Hours.”

Moore didn’t win best actress for “Far From Heaven” or best supporting for “The Hours.” Nicole Kidman won best actress for “The Hours” and Catherine Zeta-Jones won best supporting actress for her role in “Chicago.”

2005: Jamie Foxx had nominations for “Ray” and “Collateral” this year.

Foxx won best actor for his role in “Ray.” Best supporting actor went to Morgan Freeman for “Million Dollar Baby.”

2008: Cate Blanchett was nominated for roles in “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” and “I’m Not There.”

Blanchett didn’t win best actress for “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” or best supporting actress in “I’m Not There.” Marion Cotillard won the former award for “La Vie en Rose” and Tilda Swinton won best supproting actress for her role in “Michael Clayton.”