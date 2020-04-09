How 10 celebrities compare to the real-life historical figures they played

Some actors have been tasked with portraying powerful leaders, like Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln, Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher, and Sean Penn as Harvey Milk.

Others, like Salma Hayek and Robert Downey Jr., took on the roles of famous artists, like Frida Kahlo and Charlie Chaplin, respectively.

Eddie Redmayne gave an Oscar-winning performance as Stephen Hawking and Hilary Swank really did resemble Amelia Earhart.

There’s something so fascinating about a great period piece or biopic, which can take you back in time and provide a nuanced look at someone’s life during a specific era.

In these sorts of movies, actors can realistically portray, or at the very least seriously resemble, the notable person they play.

Here’s how 10 celebrities compare to the important figures they’ve appeared as in films.

Daniel Day-Lewis won an Oscar for his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln.

caption Daniel Day-Lewis (left) won multiple awards for his portrayal of the former president (right). source Disney

Daniel Day-Lewis was so convincing as 16th US president in “Lincoln” (2012) that the role earned him an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award.

Denzel Washington captured the passion of human-rights activist Malcolm X.

caption Denzel Washington (left) captivated audiences as Malcolm X (right). source Warner Bros.

Denzel Washington’s complex portrayal of the titular character in the biopic “Malcolm X” (1992) earned him nominations for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Ben Kingsley really looked like peaceful activist Mahatma Gandhi.

caption Ben Kingsley (left) won an Oscar for his role as Mahatma Gandhi (right). source Columbia Pictures

The slain, peaceful activist Mahatma Gandhi was honored in “Gandhi” (1982).

The film, directed by Richard Attenborough, won eight Oscars, including best actor for Ben Kingsley and best picture.

Salma Hayek portrayed the iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

caption Salma Hayek (left) closely resembled the famous artist (right). source Miramax

Salma Hayek looked every bit the part of the famous artist in the biopic “Frida” (2002).

Hayek was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance in the film, which centers on Frida Kahlo’s rocky relationship with fellow artist Diego Rivera.

Robert Downey Jr. channeled the whimsical spirit of actor Charlie Chaplin.

caption Robert Downey Jr. (left) portrayed the famous actor Charlie Chaplin (right). source TriStar Pictures

Robert Downey Jr. was lauded for his whimsical portrayal of the famous silent-film actor in “Chaplin” (1992). However, the biopic didn’t receive overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Meryl Streep won an Oscar for her performance as Margaret Thatcher.

In “The Iron Lady” (2012), an aging Margaret Thatcher, the first female prime minister of Great Britain, recounts her life in politics.

Meryl Streep won her third Oscar for her portrayal of the role. But despite Streep’s award-winning performance, the film wasn’t rated highly by critics.

Sean Penn gave a powerful performance as Harvey Milk.

caption Sean Penn (left) portrayed the San Francisco politician Harvey Milk (right). source Focus Features

Sean Penn starred as Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to public office in California in “Milk” (2008). The film centers on Harvey Milk’s civil rights activism and leadership in San Francisco up to his tragic death.

Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking.

caption Eddie Redmayne (left) received an Oscar for his performance as Stephen Hawking (right). source Focus Features/”The Theory Of Everything” Trailer

Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar for playing British physicist Stephen Hawking in the film “The Theory of Everything” (2014). He was praised for his realistic portrayal of Hawking’s battle with ALS, a disease that attacks the cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Hilary Swank once portrayed the legendary female pilot Amelia Earhart.

caption Hilary Swank (left) played the famous pilot Amelia Earhart (right) in “Amelia.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Richard Gere and Ewan McGregor starred alongside Hilary Swank as she took on the role of the pioneering female pilot in “Amelia” (2009).

The film follows Amelia Earhart’s famous attempt to fly around the world – the trip that ultimately led to her disappearance.

The film didn’t receive high reviews, but the resemblance between Earhart and Swank in the film was pretty spot-on.

Helen Mirren got the chance to be royal as Queen Elizabeth II.

caption Helen Mirren (left) won an Oscar for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II (right). source Miramax Films; Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Audiences got to know Queen Elizabeth II a bit better thanks to Helen Mirren’s Oscar-winning portrayal of the monarch in “The Queen” (2006).

