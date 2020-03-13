NBA Commissioner Adam Silver writes letter to fans after suspension of games due to coronavirus concerns

caption Adam Silver said that the hiatus will last at least 30 days, but that he intends for season to resume “if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.” source Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote a letter to fans on Thursday night after the league suspended play out of concern over the coronavirus.

On Wednesday night, the league stopped all games until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

In his letter, Silver wrote that the hiatus will last at least 30 days, but that he intends for season to resume “if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote a letter to fans on Thursday night in response to the league’s suspension of play due to concern about the coronavirus.

“As you know, we have temporarily suspended our season in response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Silver wrote. “We made this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of fans, players, everyone connected to our game and the general public. This hiatus will last at least 30 days and we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.”

Silver also wrote that tickets purchased to games that had been postponed would be honored when they were rescheduled. Should the games ultimately be canceled or played in empty arenas, teams would “work with fans on a credit for a future game or a refund.”

You can read the letter in its entirety below.

A Letter to NBA Fans pic.twitter.com/hPX6xhmy9d — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2020

Silver also appeared on TNT on Thursday night, further explaining the league’s decision to suspend play.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joins TNT to discuss the league’s decision to suspend game play. pic.twitter.com/p7TtruOKOG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2020

The NBA acted fast on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Since then, players on teams that had played against the Jazz over the past few games have been told to self-quarantine, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Silver closed his letter by asking fans to stand together and help each other.

“This remains a complicated and rapidly evolving situation that reminds us that we are all part of a broader society with a responsibility to look out for one another,” Silver wrote. “That is what the NBA will continue to do, and we are grateful for your understanding and for being the best fans in sports.”

