‘As addictive as opioids’: Stocks, oil, and bitcoin surge after Fed boosts coronavirus stimulus

Stocks, oil, and bitcoin rallied on Tuesday as investors cheered the Federal Reserve’s sweeping stimulus measures.

The central bank pledged to buy Treasuries and other assets “in the amount needed,” and roll out credit facilities for consumers, businesses, and towns and cities.

“The risk is that these policy measures are as addictive as opioids, and that the cure turns out to be worse than the disease,” one analyst cautioned.

The Senate’s failure to agree on an economic relief package for a second day weighed on market sentiment.

The central bank committed to buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities “in the amounts needed” to shore up markets and underpin its monetary policy. It launched three new credit facilities to provide $300 billion in new financing to large employers as well as consumers and businesses. It also expanded two credit facilities to help towns and cities access credit, and intends to set up another lending program to support small- and medium-sized businesses.

“The Fed pulled out the heavy artillery,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said in a morning note.

However, Senate Democrats continued blocking Republicans’ relief package as they pressed for greater transparency regarding which corporations receive the funds as well as restrictions on how they can use them. They also pushed for unemployed workers, hospitals, and others to receive more cash.

Coronavirus – which causes a flu-like disease called COVID-19 – has infected more than 378,000 people, killed at least 16,500, and spread to upwards of 160 countries and territories. It has choked global economic growth by disrupting supply chains, forcing businesses to cut back or close, and spurring governments to lock down their populations to reduce transmission.

Analysts warned markets could become hooked on easy money following the Fed’s latest actions.

“The Fed is now providing backstops for pretty much everything save for President Trump’s beloved Dow Jones index,” Bas van Geffen, quantitative analyst at RaboResearch, said in a research note.

“The risk is that these policy measures are as addictive as opioids, and that the cure turns out to be worse than the disease,” he added.

