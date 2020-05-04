No, Adele did not get a platinum blonde buzzcut

caption Adele performs during the 2017 Grammy Awards. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Adele is trending on Twitter thanks to an image of her sporting a platinum blonde buzzcut.

The singer did not, however, cut her hair (as far as we know). The image in question is an old photo of Adele, taken by Alasdair Mclellan in 2015, apparently edited to have Kristen Stewart’s hair.

The person behind the account that posted it (@hey_reilly) is an artist known for altering photos of celebrities and creating fashion-centric memes.

Adele is trending on Twitter – not because she dropped her long-awaited fourth album, or announced a new project, but because some fans think she chopped her hair off.

An image of the singer sporting a platinum blonde buzzcut, originally posted by @hey_reilly on Instagram, began circulating on social media on Saturday.

Many people thought the new look could be the result of her ongoing divorce. Others suggested that such a dramatic style change indicates an equally dramatic, hardcore musical direction.

“Adele left that man & cut her hair,” one popular tweet reads. “THE MUSIC IS ABOUT TO BE TOP NOTCH.”

The “Hello” songstress did not, however, cut her hair (as far as we know).

The image in question is an edited photo of Adele that was taken by Alasdair Mclellan in 2015.

The person behind @hey_reilly is an artist known for altering photos of celebrities and creating fashion-centric memes. A similar post featuring Timothée Chalamet, edited to make his head look freshly shaved, also went viral in April.

It looks like @hey_reilly used Kristen Stewart’s hair, from a photo of her attending the 2017 Brady Center’s Bear Awards Gala, to create the edited image of Adele.