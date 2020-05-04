23 photos that show the evolution of Adele’s style over the years

caption Adele’s style is classic, yet fun. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Like her music, Adele’s style has evolved over the years.

From her signature cat-eye to a bold red lip, the singer loves to show off classic makeup looks on the red carpet.

She’s been known to rock a lot of little black dresses and gowns with A-line silhouettes, but she’s also introduced some color into her red-carpet looks.

Adele has been in the spotlight for over a decade and has earned 15 Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, one Golden Globe award, and an Oscar.

From her signature cat-eye to her love of regal dresses, her style has also turned heads on the red carpet.

Here are some photos that show Adele’s fashion evolution over the past few years.

One of Adele’s first major appearances was at the 2008 Brit Awards in London.

caption This was Adele’s first Brit Awards appearance. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The dress was accented with a black blazer and paired with smoky eyeliner.

The “Hello” singer looked like a mod queen at an event in September 2008.

caption Adele completed her look with full bangs. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Adele debuted blunt bangs and pin-straight locks with tons of volume to go along with her all-black ensemble, which was broken up by a cardigan with hot-pink trim.

She kept her look cozy for a red-carpet appearance in November 2008.

caption Adele also rocked black ballet flats and a black tote, source Will Ragozzino/Stringer/Getty Images

Adele wore an oversized grey sweater over a black blouse and pants. She styled her classic side pony with side-swept bangs.

For her first-ever Grammys appearance in 2009, she went for a glam look.

caption Adele stuck to her signature beauty vibe with a smokey eye, pink lip, and a side pony. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

When she won her first Grammy for best new artist, Adele appeared on the red carpet wearing a stunning black satin dress with a green jacket on top.

At the 2009 VH1 Divas show, she went for a tea-length dress with a full skirt.

caption Adele accessorized by adding a black belt and black pumps. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Adele wore a tea-length black gown with a full, floral-printed skirt for the show. Her smoky eye and side pony were firmly intact as she performed alongside fellow divas like Mary J. Blige, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, and Paula Abdul.

Adele went full Hollywood glam for the 2011 Brit Awards.

caption Adele wore black to the 2011 Brit Awards. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

She wore a black dress with a sparkly sheer overlay and paired it with black pumps. The singer added diamond earrings for a bit of bling.

For the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, she returned to her mod-glam style.

caption Adele won three VMAs in 2011. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She walked the red carpet in a black dress with a printed bib. The singer added a 1960s-inspired bouffant and her classic smokey eye with mile-long lashes to complete the look.

For her triumphant performance that night, she changed up her look.

caption Adele let her hair down in a curly side pony with tons of volume, source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adele looked classic and elegant in a textured, black A-line dress with a scalloped neckline for her performance of “Someone Like You” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

At a September 2011 event in London, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer stayed true to her style staples with a black, tea-length gown.

caption Adele wore her hair in a vintage-inspired bouffant updo. source Tim Whitby/Getty Images

For the event, Adele rocked an all-black dress with a full skirt and a lace overlay. Classic, semi-sheer black tights and sparkly pumps completed the look.

The singer debuted bright blonde hair at the 2012 Grammys.

caption Adele had blonde hair at the 2012 Grammys. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

Adele chose a custom black, sparkly Giorgio Armani floor-length gown with three-quarter length sleeves.

She paired it with sparkly silver Louboutin pumps and matching silver nails, and topped it all off with a cherry-red lip.

She took the stage in a different black dress to perform “Rolling in the Deep.”

caption Adele wore a dress with a polka-dot lace overlay while performing at the 2012 Grammys. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adele dressed in a sparkly long-sleeved LBD with a polka-dot lace overlay and black pumps for her 2012 Grammy performance.

Adele served up a regal look at the 2012 Brit Awards in London.

caption Adele wore Burberry to the 2012 Brit Awards. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

She went for a black Burberry gown with a mesh overlay and kept her hair and makeup simple.

At the 2013 Golden Globes, the “Chasing Pavements” singer wore Burberry again.

caption Adele paired her Burberry dress with a beehive-style updo. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Once again, the singer wore an elegant black gown with a delicate, lacy necklace. She completed the look with classic makeup, a stylish updo, and red nails.

Adele took a style risk with a red-hot Valentino Couture dress at the 2013 Grammys.

caption Adele paired the long-sleeved, high-neck style with coordinating pumps. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

While attending the Grammys, Adele departed from her usual all-black style with a pink and red floral dress and matching heels.

Adele’s red-carpet gown at the 2013 Oscars was stunning and elegant.

caption For the 2013 Oscars red carpet, Adele wore a glittery black gown by Jenny Packham. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adele wore another black dress for the 2013 Oscars, but this one had a sparkly, embroidered overlay and was from designer Jenny Packham.

The singer also wore her hair in a retro half-updo and stuck to her signature glam makeup look.

For her “Skyfall” performance that night, she changed into a shorter gown.

caption At the 2013 Oscars, Adele performed “Skyfall.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For her 2013 Oscars performance, she changed into a shorter, sparklier version of her red-carpet look and added glittery Louboutin pumps.

On the heels of a global tour, Adele stopped by the 2016 Grammys in a shimmery Givenchy gown.

caption Adele wore black to the 2016 Grammys and debuted a new hairstyle. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She looked simple and elegant for music’s biggest night of the year in a sparkly full-length gown. As usual, she kept her hair and makeup quite simple.

She also performed at the show after changing into a beaded crimson gown.

caption Adele’s performance of “All I Ask” had some technical difficulties, but she looked great. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

To perform “All I Ask,” the singer changed up her all-black style once again with an A-line gown.

Adele showed up at the 2016 Brit Awards in a custom-made crimson Giambattista Valli gown.

caption Adele’s Giambattista Valli gown featured ruffles and bell sleeves. source Luca Teuchmann/Stringer/Getty Images

Adele rocked another red look in 2016 with a bold neckline, ruffles, and flowy sleeves. She added a coordinating oxblood lip, a sparkly eye, and dark nails.

At the 2017 Grammys, she stepped out in a green gown by Givenchy.

caption Adele wore Givenchy to the 2017 Grammys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adele took home a Grammy for best album of the year, and she continued to play with color and necklines on the red carpet.

During the Grammys that year, Adele also performed twice.

caption Adele performed “Hello” at the Grammys in 2017. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

For her performance of “Hello” at the Grammys, she wore a stunning embellished Givenchy dress that took 1,500 hours and seven artisans to make by hand, according to Vogue.

That night, Adele also performed during an emotional tribute to the late musician George Michael.

caption Adele wore a cape for her performance during the George Michael tribute. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

While singing “Fastlove,” Adele wore her hair in a loose updo to show off the fringed cape feature of her classic black dress.

Adele had some beautiful fashion moments during her 2017 tour, including a glittery maroon gown at a stop in Melbourne.

caption Adele performing during her 2017 tour. source Graham Denholm/Stringer/Getty Images

The striking bedazzled red dress was styled with minimal accessories and a windblown bob.

