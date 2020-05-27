The Adidas face mask that sold out after one day resold on eBay for $90 — over 5 times the original price at retail

source Adidas

Adidas launched a $16 commercial face mask on its website that sold out in one day.

A three-pack of the masks sold on eBay for $90 – over five times the price of the unit at retail.

Adidas is the first athletic-wear company to release a commercial face mask to the public.

A three-pack of Adidas face masks just sold on eBay for $90, nearly five times the price of the original unit at retail.

Adidas launched a washable face mask on its website on Tuesday, which went for $16 for a three-pack. The masks sold out in minutes but found a home on eBay almost immediately afterward, where a seller sold a brand new pack for $90.

Though not medically graded, the masks are made with a breathable material that is meant to help stop the spread of the virus via droplets and feature the Adidas logo on the side. Adidas said that $2 from every pack sold will support the Save the Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund.

Adidas is the first major athletic-wear company to release a mask for purchase. Other companies like Nike and Under Armour have made face masks and other forms of PPE solely to support health care workers in local hospitals.

Pairs of rare sneakers and streetwear are known to sell for much higher than retail prices on resale platforms like eBay and StockX. When mask supplies were limited at the start of the pandemic, some hoarders engaged in price gouging of the in-demand items on secondhand marketplaces.