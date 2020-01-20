Beyoncé fans are slamming her new Ivy Park x Adidas streetwear collection over its lack of plus sizes

caption Beyoncé’s new streetwear collection. source Adidas.com

Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park x Adidas collection launched to a fanfare over the weekend but some fans were quick to point out the lack of plus-sizes available.

The largest size on offer was an XL or US 16-18.

Shoppers have taken to social media to slam Beyoncé and the brand for the lack of inclusivity.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Beyoncé’s much-anticipated Ivy Park x Adidas streetwear collection launched to a fanfare online over the weekend.

While many customers quickly snapped up the new collection, others took to social media to vent their frustration about the lack of plus sizes available.

The items on offer come in sizes XS to XL, which translates as a US dress size of 0 to 2 up to 16 to 18, according to Adidas’ site.

Since the new items hit Adidas’ site, Twitter has been lit up with commentary around the limited size range:

Beyoncé doing a new release for #ivypark but liiiiike where’s the plus size sis? #iwantyoutotakemymoney — Ken-duuur-ughhhhh (@kdmillsap25) January 18, 2020

I really got a bone to pick with @Beyonce and @adidas for not having plus sizes in the collection when Adidas already makes plus size clothes. — E. (@etoldyouso) January 18, 2020

Beyoncé clearly wants this to be seen as an inclusive brand, however. Over the weekend, plus-size model Ashley Graham shared a video of herself trying on the new collection on social media.

“It’s here!!!! And I’m not talking about baby boy,” Graham, who is currently pregnant, wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “Congratulations @beyonce this #ivyparkxadidas collection is EVERYTHINGGGG I’m gonna live in this collection once I can!”

It’s here!!!! And I’m not talking about baby boy ???? Congratulations @beyonce this #ivyparkxadidas collection is EVERYTHINGGGG ???? ???? I’m gonna live in this collection once I can!???????????? pic.twitter.com/VW9aqN9YZ1 — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) January 18, 2020

But some fans weren’t impressed and pointed out that Graham is a US 16 dress size and that a large portion of shoppers are still underrepresented:

Ashley Graham isn’t a *true* plus size, her stomach is flat Beyoncé playing in our faces pic.twitter.com/IUtwFkysGi — gina rodriguez hate account (@cococakexo) January 18, 2020

The response to Beyoncé’s new collection stands in stark contrast to Rihanna and her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, which is available in US sizes 20-22. Fans wasted no time in calling Beyoncé out on this:

None of Beyoncé’s clothes were sent to plus size influencers or models. The clothes stop at size XL. If @SavageXFenty can go up to the 4XL why can’t B? — kwyn.✊???? (@kwynology) January 18, 2020

Gonna say that I'm not at all surprised that Beyonce's new clothing line doesnt feature any plus size clothing. Should have taken a leaf out of Rihanna's book about inclusivity. pic.twitter.com/axNVr17tg1 — ???????? alana vee ???????? (@hxcfairy) January 18, 2020

A spokesperson for Adidas did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment to confirm whether new sizes would be added at a later date.