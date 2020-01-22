21 adorable photos of mixed-breed dogs that’ll make your day

caption Corgis and Chihuahuas are adorable enough separately, but this corgi-Chihuahua mix is too cute to handle. source penguiniz/Shutterstock

You may have heard of a Goldendoodle or a Pomsky, but have you ever laid eyes on an adorable Chug?

These mixed-breed dogs are undeniably adorable, and some are so unique they have yet to be given a nickname.

Border collie and Australian shepherd mixes are known for being intelligent and obedient due to their farm dog backgrounds, while husky and German shepherd mixes are usually friendly and energetic.

Why stick to one breed of dog, when you can have the best of two?

These adorable mixed dog breeds are beloved by owners all over the world and, looking at these photos, it’s easy to see why.

While some critics have called popular mixed-breed dogs “designer dogs” that come from expensive and unethical breeders, many of these breeds can also be found in shelters nationwide.

Whether you dream of owning a Goldendoodle one day or simply want to know what a husky and golden retriever mix would look like, these adorable dog photos are sure to brighten your day.

This handsome light-eyed dog is a cross between a pit bull and a husky.

caption Pit bull and husky mix. source Dragoneye225/Getty Images

Puggles are a cross between two adorable dog breeds — squishy-faced pugs and beagles.

caption Puggle puppy. source anetapics/Shutterstock

Pomeranian husky mixes, also known as Pomskys, are known for being playful and affectionate pets.

caption Pomeranian and husky mix. source Jonathan Byrne/Shutterstock

However, they require a great deal of attention and don’t like being left alone.

A Dachshund and German shepherd mix is a relatively obscure combination, but the cross of these two loyal dog breeds is undeniably adorable.

caption Dachshund and German shepherd mix. source Lioneska/Shutterstock

Goldendoodles, a cross between a golden retriever and a poodle, are among the most popular mixed dog breeds.

caption Goldendoodle. source Elizabeth Moehlmann/Getty Images

Labradoodles are another popular mixed breed.

caption Labradoodle. source Purple Collar Pet Photography/Getty

However, the creator of Labradoodles has since said he regretted ever mating the two breeds.

“I opened a Pandora’s box and released a Frankenstein’s monster,” he told the ABC, calling the mixed breed his “life’s regret” after reports emerged that Labradoodles were being over-bred and sold for “big bucks.”

Corgis and Chihuahuas are adorable enough separately, but this photo of a corgi and Chihuahua mix is too cute to handle.

caption Corgi and Chihuahua mix. source penguiniz/Shutterstock

This Dalmatian and black Lab mixed-breed dog has silky fur and signature black-and-white spots on his chest.

caption Dalmatian and black Labrador mix. source Joop Snijder Photography/Shutterstock

Border collies and Australian shepherd dogs were both bred to herd cattle and sheep. The cross of these two breeds is thought to be very obedient and intelligent.

caption Border collie and Australian shepherd mix. source RyanBlissRIT/Shutterstock

This beagle and yellow Lab mix has the cutest floppy ears, but is larger and has a different fur color than the average beagle.

caption Beagle and yellow Lab mix. source Range58/Shutterstock

Cavapoos, a cross between a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and a poodle, tend to be loyal, loving dogs that thrive in a pack.

caption Cavapoo puppy. source JLSnader/Shutterstock

Pointer and Dalmatian mixes have more active temperaments … despite what this cute photo may suggest.

caption Pointer and Dalmatian mix. source nelladel/Shutterstock

They love to run around and get plenty of exercise before finding a cozy spot to rest.

Blue heeler and Dalmatian mixes have adorable spots and an extremely unique look.

caption Blue heeler and Dalmatian mix. source MTAM Photography Nebraska/Shutterstock

Just look at the floppy ears and brown and black fur around this dog’s adorable face.

Pug and Chihuahua mixes, or “Chugs,” are known for being energetic, great pets for families with small children.

caption Pug and Chihuahua mix. source Mokuahi/Shutterstock

Bullypits, or a cross between a bulldog and a pit bull, may seem intimidating at first.

caption Bulldog and pit bull mix. source GoDog Photo/Shutterstock

However, these are lovable dogs that can serve as excellent watchdogs.

Just look at this husky and German shepherd mix’s goofy smile and stunning fur.

caption Husky and German shepherd mix. source Katlin Gambino/Shutterstock

This mixed-breed dog tends to be intelligent, loyal, and active.

Yorkipoos, crossed between a Yorkshire terrier and a poodle, are adorable lapdogs with soft, slightly curly fur.

caption Yorkipoo. source dansif/Shutterstock

This corgi and husky mixed-breed dog has gorgeous white fur and a seemingly friendly personality.

caption Corgi husky mix. source Honz Slipka/Shutterstock

However, their “spunky” and energetic temperaments may be too much for some novice dog owners.

This chow chow and terrier poodle mix has a fluffy tail, loving eyes, and a unique look that will make dog lovers swoon.

caption Chow chow and terrier poodle mix. source Dee Dalasio/Shutterstock

German shepherds and border collies are known for being energetic and intelligent dogs.

caption German shepherd and border collie mix. source Christin Lola/Shutterstock

Therefore, it’s no surprise that this adorable cross between the two breeds would be just as clever and outgoing.

Husky and golden retriever mixes are known for being a lovable and athletic breed.

caption Husky and golden retriever mix. source nokturn/Shutterstock

If that wagging tongue and beautiful coat aren’t enough to convince you to adopt one of these babies, this mixed breed is perfect for energetic families who love to go on hikes, nature walks, and other adventures.

