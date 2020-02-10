Adriana Lima’s Oscars after-party dress had a thigh-high slit exposing crystal-covered tights

- source
- Adriana Lima attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.
- She walked the red carpet wearing a white Ralph & Russo gown with a single strap and ruched bodice.
- The satin dress also featured a sheer panel adorned with pearls and star-shaped beads, leading to a thigh-high slit that revealed crystal-covered tights underneath.
Adriana Lima looked stunning at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.
She walked the red carpet wearing a satin Ralph & Russo gown, which was designed for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection. It featured a single strap across Lima’s left arm, as well a ruched bodice and short train.
Arguably the most eye-catching part of Lima’s dress, however, was its thigh-high slit that revealed crystal-covered tights underneath – which appeared to cover her pointed-toe heels.
The bodice of Lima’s gown was also covered in crystals. The right side of her dress featured a sheer panel, which was embellished with strings of crystals, pearls, and star-shaped beads, according to Ralph & Russo’s website. Jewels also lined the gown’s thigh-high slit.
Makeup artist Patrick Ta helped Lima get ready for the red-carpet event, and was responsible for her glowing complexion, nude lipstick, and sparkling eye shadow. According to a video shared on his Instagram story, he used products from Maybelline to achieve the look.
The daring details on Lima’s white gown mirrored the dress she wore at last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party. At the time, she wore an off-white Ralph & Russo gown with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.
It also had a thigh-high slit, which revealed a diamond-encrusted garter wrapped around her leg.
Representatives for Ralph & Russo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
