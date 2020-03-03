Advanced Energy Announces Its New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Southeast Asia Is Now Operational

Global leader in power solutions expands footprint with new facility in Penang, Malaysia to serve semiconductor and industrial customers in a region known for its rich community of high-tech manufacturing experts

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Media OutReach – 3 March 2020 – Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) — a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions — announces that its newest facility in Penang, Malaysia has begun commercial operations and started to deliver products to our customers. Situated in the heart of Southeast Asia on the country’s northwest coast by the Malacca Strait, the state of Penang has long served as an important outlet to the markets of Europe and the Middle East, making it an ideal location for Advanced Energy’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.













“These are exciting times for us as we expand in Southeast Asia to meet the region’s growing presence in technology production,” said Neil Brinker, executive vice president and COO of Advanced Energy. “With our global customer base and broad portfolio of precision power products, we continuously evaluate ways to optimize our production footprint and how to best serve our customers. The new facility in Penang will not only enable us to get physically closer to many of our customers in the region but also provide greater business continuity and redundancy.”





Advanced Energy’s new 178,000 square-foot facility will manufacture a variety of its precision power supplies and generator products. When the factory is completed, it is expected to employ approximately 550 on-site associates inclusive of key roles in operations, electronics manufacturing, test engineering and new product introduction (NPI), with an estimated 35 percent comprised of technical staff.





The Advanced Energy Penang facility is located at: PMT 1112, Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak 8; Taman Perindustrian Bukit Minyak; 14100 Simpang Ampat; Pulau Pinang, Malaysia.





Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting precision power, enabling design breakthroughs and driving growth for the world’s leading semiconductor and industrial customers. The multinational company, with worldwide operations, provides power technology that enables the manufacturing of everyday products in a variety of industries, including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, glass, steel and others.





About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. Advanced Energy is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.





