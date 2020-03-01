A camper van built in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter comes with full kitchen, two showers, and a bed — see inside The Last Resort

caption The Last Resort Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion by Advanced RV. source Advanced RV

Advanced RV created The Last Resort, a tiny home on wheels built on a 144-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500.

The van was outfitted for a couple who wanted to live on the road full-time after selling their home when their children left the nest.

The inside of the Sprinter includes a full bathroom with a shower, a kitchen, a bed, and multiple entertainment systems.

The van conversion company was founded in 2012 by Mike Neundorfer, a former mechanical engineer who sold his own pollution abatement company to start building campers and motorhomes, including The Last Resort, which was completed in January.

The couple who requested the build sold their house after all of their children had left home. They decided it was time to live life on the road, and wanted their new tiny home on wheels to be “off-grid” and discrete, allowing it to be driven in both the city and in the great outdoors.

The interior design of The Last Resort was thought out in order to take advantage of every inch of the space, according to Advanced RV. The couple was also directly involved in the design, including selecting the upholstery and countertops for their new camper van.

Keep scrolling to learn about the Mercedes-Benz camper conversion that allows the duo to travel around the country at their leisure:

The team at Advanced RV completed the entire conversion upon receiving the Sprinter 3500.

The couple chose to not have any windows in the “living” part of the van…

…but decided to have a roof hatch.

The camper has a bathroom with a shower.

The bathroom door uses the same latches as airplane bathroom doors.

There’s also an external shower with a hose that can be pulled out from the van.

The kitchen area has a steam convection oven, sink, and espresso machine.

The espresso machine sits inside of a cabinet but can be pulled and swiveled out.

The oven sits on a sliding panel and can also be pulled out to use.

A magnetic latch locks the oven and the panel it sits on in place so it doesn’t rattle around when the Sprinter is on the road.

There’s another panel that can be slid out from the kitchen unit to extend its working space.

When the L-shaped kitchen isn’t in use, the end of the mattress can flip onto the longer part of the “L” to increase the size of the sleeping area.

The bed sits on top of a platform…

…with the garage underneath it.

Entertainment options onboard include an Apple TV, WiFi, and a computer monitor to the side of the bed.

The monitor can be pulled out and viewed while the owners are laying in bed.

For extra security, there are multiple security cameras and LED lights mounted around the roof rack.

The security camera feed can be streamed onto different devices using WiFi or cell service.

The roof rack is aluminum and custom-built, designed in-house by Advanced RV’s engineer.

There’s also an air conditioner on board.

The four-by-four Sprinter 3500 “RV” comes with an 828-amp hour lithium-ion battery system.

There’s also a 3,000-watt inverter.

The lithium-ion battery unit is charged by a second alternator, which is powered the moment The Last Resort’s engine starts running.

However, there is no solar or propane power available on The Last Resort.

There’s a 34-gallon freshwater tank, 25-gallon grey water tank, and a 12-gallon black tank.

The grey water tank holds used water from sinks and showers, while the black water tank contains human waste from the toilet.

The tanks sit in an insulated area, and the freshwater one can be heated.

The camper can be used in all seasons.

There’s also a furnace that provides warmth inside of the camper.