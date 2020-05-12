caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

Ohio-based Advanced RV has created its newest camper van conversion on the body of a four-by-four, 144-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500.

The build – nicknamed Gayle – was created for a client who wanted an off-grid capable camper van that could handle remote environments, specifically deserts.

The build comes with a bed, a kitchen, open storage units, and an enclosed bathroom with a shower and a toilet.

Advanced RV specializes in custom camper van conversions built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinters, which includes the company’s The Last Resort build equipped with a kitchen, two showers, and bed on a 144-inch Sprinter 3500. While The Last Resort was built on a Sprinter 3500, Advanced RV selected the Sprinter 2500 body as the starting point for Gayle because it’s lighter and therefore more off-road capable, according to the company.

According to Advanced RV’s YouTube video tour of the Gayle build, a 2500 is easier to handle, especially in tight spaces with obstructions.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

The lighter weight also allows the vehicle to better handle mud and sand, which is important for the client who’s keen on traveling to remote locations.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

Gayle is protected by a front bumper grille guard for rougher trips.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

In order to further the van’s weight conservation, Advanced RV designed the camper van with lighter interior components.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

This includes doorless cabinets, which was done by implementing what the company calls “open-concept cubbies.”

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

And instead of a heavy air-conditioning unit, Advanced RV built in two fans that circulate the air.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

To enhance the van’s insulation, Advanced RV took out the rear windows and replaced them with smaller awning-type windows that can open to let in fresh air.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

There’s also a side window with the same opening capabilities.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

The weight conservation theme also extends to the bathroom, which holds a composting toilet that eliminates the need for a black water tank.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

Gayle’s walled-off bathroom also holds the medicine cabinet and shower with extendable shower curtains.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

There’s a panel inside of the bathroom that allows users to control the bathroom’s vent, water pump, and lights.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

The kitchen space comes with a countertop and sink that has both a traditional pull-out faucet, and a smaller filtered water spigot to provide drinking water on the go.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

The sink is also layered: there’s a wooden cutting board on the top, a drain insert in the middle, and a grill on the bottom.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

For cooking homemade meals, there’s a portable induction cooktop that can be stored in the top drawer of the kitchen unit when it’s not in use.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

When the van doors are open, there’s a fold-down table to allow for outdoor dining.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

The horizontal refrigerator across from the kitchen — and under the microwave — keeps food cold and fresh.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

There’s also plenty of storage all throughout Gayle, including the open-concept cubbies, drawers on the kitchen unit, cabinets, and an aluminum over-cab storage.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

The bathroom and kitchen sources and discards its water in the insulated 36-gallon freshwater and grey water tanks.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

To provide warmth on a cold night or winter trip, Gayle is equipped with a diesel furnace that brings heat to the glycol loop system.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

This loop then heats the interior of the tiny home, hot water, and water tanks to prevent it from freezing.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

The van is capable of staying off-grid for several weeks by using several power sources that have been included in the build.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

For example, there is a six-module lithium battery system that provides 828 amp hours …

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

… as well as a 3,000-watt inverter onboard.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

This battery system can be charged with the alternator or the portable solar panels.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

The solar panels can plug into Gayle’s power grid for direct charging …

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

… while the alternator can charge the van whenever the engine is in use.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

But if the battery needs to be recharged by the alternator while the van isn’t moving, management software can automatically start a “regeneration protocol” to run the engine and charge the system, according to Advanced RV.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

These battery systems are all stored underneath the bed in the mattress platform …

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

… which is topped with a modified Purple mattress.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

Advanced RV also included a thermal blanket for colder nights.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

The client also wanted specific aspects of the van to be manually operated …

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

… including the air compressor that allows him to inflate and deflate his tires according to the terrain.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

The mattress platform can also be manually leveled by using a hand crank.

caption Advanced RV’s Gayle. source Advanced RV

To brighten up the interior, there are reading lights by the front driver and passenger seats, as well as light bars that run throughout the interior of the tiny home on wheels.