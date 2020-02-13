You may remember Aerosoles from the ’90s, but its shoes recently got a major style upgrade — we’ve been wearing them all winter

caption We tried Aerosoles cute and comfortable winter booties. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Aerosoles has been making women’s shoes since 1987, but recently hired a new CEO and creative director to update the brand’s image with fresh, modern designs.

Three women on the Insider Picks team have been wearing Aerosoles booties all winter and the brand has exceeded our expectations.

The shoes bridge the gap between comfort, style, and affordability. Keep reading for our in-depth reviews.

When it comes to getting dressed, there are generally two camps. There’s “fashion is pain” and there’s “comfort first.” Some of us are stilettos and some of us are sneakers, and that’s pretty much how it’s always been.

But it’s 2020. Humans have sent rockets to space, made microwaves that you can control with just your voice, and even invented beds that can make themselves – we can definitely find footwear that’s just as comfortable as it is stylish.

Aerosoles is a brand that has been making practical footwear for women since 1987. Known for comfort but not necessarily style, we recently gave the brand another look and discovered a wide range of styles that are actually all really cute.

But really, our fresh perspective comes as no surprise. The brand has added a new CEO and creative director, both working to revamp the way people see Aerosoles. This past fall, Aerosoles brought Mirco Scoccia on as the new creative director. An Italian who grew up in his family’s footwear factory, Scoccia has been learning the ins and outs of making shoes his whole life. On top of that, he’s worked at brands like Bottega Veneta, Tory Burch, and Cole Haan. Alison Bergen also came onto the team over a year ago as CEO. With years in the fashion industry under her belt, working for the likes of DVF, Louis Vuitton, and more, Bergen is committed to helping women find shoes that can keep up with a busy lifestyle, but don’t sacrifice style.

The brand proves you can reconcile cool with comfortable, and practical with fashionable. Every pair of Aerosoles is made thoughtfully, with a heavy focus on technology. Features like removable footbeds, extended calf zippers, and memory foam insoles work to make your shoes wearable all day. We put some of the booties to the test and found them to be a triple threat: cute, comfortable, and affordable.

Keep reading for our full reviews:

Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks senior editor:

caption The Clayton in Bone Leather.

I am truly tired of wearing uncomfortable shoes. So tired that one of my New Year’s resolutions this year was to just stop doing it altogether.

These boots are helping me break the habit of suffering for fashion, and everyone who asks me is always shocked to find out they’re from Aerosoles – the same brand your mom probably wore in the ’90s.

The insole of this pair features a thick cushioning that cradles my foot and supports my arches, which are really tight and usually don’t fare well in heels. The pitch of the shoe is pretty moderate, so I can wear them all day (even at a standing desk) without discomfort.

There’s also great traction on the sole, which is something a lot of fashion boots lack. Overall, I’m super impressed with Aerosoles after trying these.

Connie Chen, Insider Picks senior reporter:

caption The Ramble On in Tan.

As much as I like their style, skinny-heeled booties generally scare me – they don’t look particularly stable, or comfortable. But since Aerosoles are known for their comfort, I decided to take a chance on these cute suede booties, and I don’t regret the choice. They’re cushioned and supportive, and the 2.5-inch skinny heel is surprisingly easy to walk in. The padded insoles don’t feel like they’re going to wear away after just a few months, plus they’re easy to take on and off with the side zipper. Overall, I was also pleasantly surprised by the huge variety of silhouettes, colors, and prints that Aerosoles offers. There’s a style for every purpose and personality.

Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter:

caption The Clayton in Bone Leopard.

Living in New York, I tend to walk a lot during the day and I just can’t bring myself to wear uncomfortable shoes. It’s simply not worth it. These shoes, with their comfortable fit and vibrant leopard pattern pleasantly surprised me.

An animal print shoe is different from most of what I own, and a fun way to spice up basic outfits. More importantly than the pattern though, these shoes are really, really comfortable. The 2-inch heel is just high enough for an added boost, but still low enough to walk comfortably. The cushy insole feels like it’s molded to my foot, so my feet don’t feel like they’re slipping and sliding inside the boot. The pitch of the shoe isn’t too steep at all, so it’s easy to walk and stand in them for hours, though I do wish there was a little platform on the sole.

Overall, I’m really impressed with the brand. The styles seem fresh, plus they’re relatively affordable and seem like they’ll hold up well. I appreciate that the brand gives women the chance to show off their style without having to return to booties that we can’t even walk in.