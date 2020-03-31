The 7 best places to buy inexpensive prescription glasses online

source Warby Parker

Shopping for glasses at brick-and-mortar stores usually means a limited selection and expensive prices.

Online glasses companies tend to offer more variety and better prices. While trying glasses on in-person is most people’s preference, online retailers offer virtual try-on tools, or at-home try on programs, which makes the process easy.

We rounded up seven places to shop for affordable and stylish prescription glasses online, below.

Anyone who wears glasses knows how painful the process of finding a new pair can be; it’s a real struggle.

Often you’ll find yourself in a chain retailer with a single wall of options to choose from and a store clerk rushing you to decide all while trying to sell you on a pseudo-discount.

After you pick out a frame, lenses, and additional options, it can become surprisingly expensive, regardless of what kind of “sale” is going on. But since you’re shopping for glasses in the first place, there’s a good chance you need them and will buy them anyway.

Luckily, there’s a great solution to the limited style options and outrageous prices when shopping for new eyewear: buying online. Just like anything else you’d traditionally buy in-person, the internet is now the best place to pick out some new specs and save money.

The online stores below can help you find glasses that fit both your style and facial structure without having to leave your home.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker is one of the most well-known places to buy glasses online. In stark contrast to an in-store buying experience, the brand offers a ‘try before you buy’ option. After answering questions about your face type, preferred glasses shape, color, and material, you’re able to choose a handful of frames that get sent to your house. Once they arrive, you have five days to make a decision.

Zenni Optical

Zenni Optical has a huge selection of glasses, which you can sort by gender, age, material, style, shape, and price. Zenni Frame Fit allows you to upload a picture of yourself and try on glasses virtually, instead of looking in a mirror at a reflection that you probably can’t see clearly. There are plenty of glasses under $20, with some as low as $6.95.

Coastal

Coastal makes buying new eyewear easy with its How to Buy Glasses Online guide. While there are thousands of frame choices, the guide helps you to understand all of the major differences between them. With a huge emphasis on fashion, you may very well find your ideal frames here.

Right now, you can save 25% on all lens upgrades with the promo coded “LENSUP25” at checkout.

GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is one of the biggest online retailers for glasses. The website has thousands of different SKUs in stock, with all of your favorite brands included. Its Virtual Mirror makes shopping easy because you get to see yourself in the glasses. You can even find out your current prescription using the Prescription Scanner app. Read my full review on it here.

Right now, GlassesUSA.com is offering up to 60% off frames and an extra 25% off lenses. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Westward Leaning

Founded in 2012, Westward Leaning started out as an eclectic sunglasses brand favored among the Hollywood crowd, but has grown into a full eyewear company making prescription glasses for all types of wearers.

In addition to producing stylish unisex frames, Westward Leaning prides itself on using sustainable materials, utilizing ethical business practices, and regularly donating proceeds from its different collections to specific causes. Read our full review on Westward Leaning here.

Felix Gray

If you regularly use a computer or smartphone for hours daily, you’ll definitely want a pair of blue-light blocking glasses – and Felix Gray is one of the best places to buy them. The brand started out focusing primarily on non-prescription computer glasses, but now incorporates blue-light-blocking technology in all of its designs, whether prescription, sleep, or sunglasses. Starting at $145 for glasses with prescription lenses, Felix Gray is practically guaranteed to be more affordable than brick and mortar stores. Read our full review on Felix Gray prescription glasses here.

Eyeconic

Eyeconic has a huge selection of glasses from name brands like Persol, Mau Jim, Gucci, Ray-Ban, and Nike, but its benefits don’t end there. The brand also offers a Virtual Try-On tool, which creates a 180-degree video to show you exactly how the frames will look on your face.

On top of that, Eyeconic is a part of VSP Vision Care, which means it takes insurance and will likely save you more money over competitors.

Eyeconic can also pair you with one of 38,000 doctors in its network if you need an eye exam or prescription.