Afghan forces are going on the offensive against the Taliban after deadly attacks

The president of Afghanistan ordered the military on Tuesday to go on the offensive and resume operations against the Taliban and other terrorist forces in the war-torn country, according to multiple reports.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a televised address that he is “ordering Afghan security forces to switch from an active defense mode to an offensive one.” Afghan forces have been ordered to restart “their operations against the enemies.”

He said that the aim was to “provide security for public places and to thwart attacks and threats from the Taliban and other terrorist forces.”

The president’s comments, Reuters reported, follow two deadly attacks on a maternity clinic and a funeral that killed dozens of people and wounded a number of others.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but Ghani blamed the Taliban and the Islamic State for the attacks.

“Today we witnessed terrorist attacks by the Taliban and Daesh groups on a hospital in Kabul and a funeral in Nangarhar, as well as other attacks in the country,” he said, according to AFP.

As the Afghan government repeatedly called for a ceasefire in an effort to advance efforts to secure a negotiated peace, the Afghan military has been operating in a defensive posture for months, halting offensive operations. The Taliban, however, has refused to do the same.

The US and the Taliban signed a conditional agreement at the end of February intended to eventually end the conflict in Afghanistan. Since that time, the Taliban has refrained from launching attacks on US forces, but it has continued its attacks on Afghan troops.

On March 2, a Taliban spokesman told AFP that “our Mujahideen will not attack foreign forces, but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces.”

In the period between the signing of the agreement and April 15, the Taliban launched more than 4,500 attacks, a 70% increase compared to figures from the same period a year ago, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters last week, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the Taliban is not living up to its commitments.