The Air Force just started testing its new Grey Wolf helicopter, the replacement for the Huey

caption The Air Force’s newest helicopter, the MH-139A Grey Wolf, lifts off for its first combined test flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, February 11, 2020. source US Air Force/Samuel King Jr.

The MH-139A Grey Wolf, the helicopter that will replace the Air Force’s UH-1N Huey fleet, conducted its first combined test flight in Florida this month.

The new helicopter closes the Huey’s capability gaps in the areas of speed, range, endurance, payload, and survivability in support of the command’s ICBM missions.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AFNS) – The Air Force’s newest helicopter, the MH-139A Grey Wolf, completed its first combined test flight, February 11.

With a Boeing pilot in command, this test flight allowed the Air Force its first in-flight look at the capabilities of the aircraft.

The flight also made Maj. Zach Roycroft, 413th Flight Test Squadron lead test pilot for the program, the first Air Force pilot to fly Grey Wolf.

“This first flight with Boeing was a critical step for the MH-139A program and allows us to establish a foundation for government testing,” Roycroft said.

caption Maintainers escort the Air Force’s newest helicopter, the MH-139A Grey Wolf, to the flight line at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2020. source US Air Force/Samuel King Jr.

Boeing completed extensive flight-testing on Grey Wolf to satisfy Federal Aviation Administration requirements before the introduction of mixed contractor and Air Force crews. The MH-139A program should complete initial military ground testing later this month.

caption Maj. Zach Roycroft puts on his helmet in the Air Force’s newest helicopter, the MH-139A Grey Wolf, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, February 11, 2020. source US Air Force/Samuel King Jr.

“This flight represents a tremendous amount of work and we are all very excited to see it happen,” said Andrew Whitten, MH-139A flight chief, who was also on the flight.

caption The MH-139A Grey Wolf parks at Duke Field, Florida, before its unveiling and naming ceremony, December 19, 2019. source US Air Force/Samuel King Jr.

The MH-139A is set to replace the Air Force’s UH-1N Huey fleet. The new helicopter closes the capability gaps of the UH-1N in the areas of speed, range, endurance, payload and survivability in support of the command’s intercontinental ballistic missile missions.

caption Gen. Timothy Ray, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, left, and Col. Michael Jiru, Air Force Materiel Command program executive officer, depart the the MH-139 aircraft after arriving at Duke Field, Florida, December 19, 2019. source US Air Force/Senior Airman Dylan M. Gentile

Other mission capabilities include civil search and rescue, airlift support, National Capital Region missions, as well as survival school and test support.