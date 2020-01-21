Airbnb is giving 2 people the chance to sleep in Juliet’s Verona house on Valentine’s Day and live out a less dark version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

caption Casa di Giulietta’s famous Juliet balcony. source Airbnb

Airbnb is giving a couple the chance to spend the night in one of literature’s most romantic homes on Valentine’s Day – Juliet’s house from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

Also known as Casa di Giulietta, this will be the first time since the 1930s that the 13th century Verona townhouse will be used as a home.

The lucky couple will get a “Romeo and Juliet” inspired tour around the city, read and reply to letters sent to Juliet, enjoy a candlelit meal prepared by a two-Michelin star chef, get their own a butler, and sleep in the original “Letto di Giulietta” bed used in the 1960s film.

To enter, applicants must write to Juliet by February 2, 11.59 p.m. EST explaining their own love story and why they and their partner would be the ideal guests.

Where could be more romantic to stay on Valentine’s Day than at Juliet’s House – Casa di Giulietta – in fair Verona, Italy? Airbnb is giving one lucky pair of star-crossed lovers the chance to spend the night living out a modern Shakespearean romance this February 14.

The winner and their partner will be waited on by a personal butler during the stay and get to enjoy a candlelit dinner in the grand flower-filled dining room, prepared by two-Michelin star chef Giancarlo Perbellini.

caption The winning couple will dine by candlelight in Juliet’s grand dining room. source Airbnb

The successful applicant and their love will also be treated to a “Romeo and Juliet” inspired tour of the city, and get to read and reply to some of the most recent letters to Juliet at the Juliet Club.

caption Dinner will be prepared by a two Michelin star chef. source Airbnb

It’s the first time since the 1930s that this historic 13th century townhouse in Verona’s city center will be an iconic home once again. Although there’s no evidence from Shakespeare that indicates the specific whereabouts of Juliet’s home, Casa di Giulietta has always been a beacon for the lovestruck to travel to.

caption Sleep in Juliet’s bedroom, which features “Letto di Giulietta”, the original bed used in the 1960s movie “Romeo and Juliet.” source Airbnb

After a day of exploring the city of love, diving into a stack of romantic letters, and sharing an intimate meal, the lucky new Romeo and Juliet can sleep off the excitement on the original “Letto di Giulietta” bed which featured in Zeffirelli’s 1960s film.

caption The 13th century building will be a home for the first time since the 1930s. source Airbnb

All you have to do to be in with a chance of having a Valentine’s Day to remember is pen a letter to Juliet on the Airbnb website explaining your own moving love story and why you and your partner would be the ideal guests by 11.59pm EST on Sunday, February 2.

caption To enter, all you have to do is write a letter to Juliet explaining your love story. source Airbnb

All is not lost if you’re unlucky in scooping this incredible stay, as Airbnb will also have four charming experiences to book in Verona throughout February, such as enjoying a Michelin starred dinner, being one of Juliet’s secretaries for a day, a romantic photoshoot, and a romantic food and wine walk.

