See inside an Airbus airliner turned private jet, which has a master bedroom, 2 lounges, and a dining area

caption An Airbus ACJ319 private jet. source Airbus

Cabinet Alberto Pinto recently designed the interior of an Airbus ACJ319 private jet for the private use of a Chinese businessman, the latest in its portfolio of jet interiors.

While typically used by airlines, the ACJ319 is the private jet variant of the Airbus A319 and offers its users a wide-cabin experience unmatched by smaller Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault jets.

The flying penthouse features a master bedroom, two lounges, and a dining area, as well as an onboard shower.

French design firm Cabinet Alberto Pinto is one of the leaders in private aircraft interior design.

The firm’s portfolio, under the direction of Linda Pinto, includes airliners turned private jets from Airbus and Boeing, which manufacturer some of the world’s largest planes. Alberto Pinto was behind the interior design of a massive Boeing Business Jet 747-8i, a four-engine palace that’s currently the largest private jet to roam the skies.

One plane with which the design firm is intimately familiar is the Airbus ACJ319, the private jet variant of the Airbus A319 currently in service with scores of airlines ranging from British Airways to Spirit Airlines. Unlike the airline operators of the type, however, Alberto Pinto’s clients are expecting the most lavish and luxurious interiors for their aircraft.

A recent addition to the Cabinet Alberto Pinto line-up is an ACJ319 purchased for private use by a Chinese businessman, according to Architectural Digest. After delivery, the plane was entrusted to the firm and Swiss aircraft interior builder AMAC Aerospace to create the masterpiece.

Take a look inside the final product.

The Airbus ACJ319 is the private jet variant of the popular Airbus A319 aircraft used by airlines the world over, offering luxuries and comforts not found on even the largest aircraft from private jet leaders Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault.

caption An Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock.com

Cabinet Alberto Pinto, in its 50 years of operations, has designed the interior of multiple Airbus ACJ320 family aircraft, including the ACJ319.

caption An Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Media_works / Shutterstock.com

The spacious interior allows for four passenger sections including the master bedroom, main lounge, dining area, and private lounge, as well as a crew rest area and two galleys.

caption An Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Airbus

Upon stepping on the aircraft through the front boarding door, directly to the right is the forward corridor, which leads to the main lounge and master bedroom.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

The master bedroom features a king-size bed up against the massive windows as well as a bedside table. Size constraints don’t allow for extras in the room, unlike larger private jets the firm has designed.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

Opposite the bed are two literature holders and a massive high-definition flat-screen television for in-flight entertainment.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

Directly behind the bedroom is the master bathroom complete with a walk-in shower, and full vanity. Airbus and Boeing private jets are known for their showers, which aren’t typically featured on commercial planes or even smaller executive aircraft.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

The corridor then leads the main lounge, an open space that features a mix of club seats and a divan.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

Seven seats in total comprise the spacious cabin with four club chairs and the three-person divan.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

The space is the communal area of the aircraft, an ideal for passengers when not dining or resting in one of the private rooms.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

Each chair in the lounge does come with head-level dividers to provide a more private experience when in a reclined or lie-flat position.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

Directly behind is the lounge is the dining area complete with two large tables on each side of the aircraft.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

One side seats four and is ideal for a group dinner…

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

While the other seats two and offers a more intimate setting. The rear galley features a full kitchen to craft five-star meals when flying.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

The tables can also be converted into beds for extra passengers on overnight or long-haul flights.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

The final passenger section of the aircraft is the private lounge complete with two divans facing each other divided by a center table.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

Enclosed in a secluded part of the aircraft, the lounge is ideal for resting or as a private getaway. The divans can also be turned into beds.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

The space also features a high-definition in-flight entertainment screen perfect for relaxing on a long flight. Opposite the lounge is also a smaller two-person divan for extra guests.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

When privacy is required, the lounge doors can be shut, isolating it entirely from the rest of the plane.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

Behind the private lounge is the second bathroom. This one, however, has no shower.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

The 10 club seats onboard the aircraft offer leg support when in recliner mode and can also be configured into a fully lie-flat position ideal for sleeping.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

Lighting and entertainment in each section can also be controlled by touchscreen control panels found throughout the aircraft, including the armrest of the divan.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Cabinet Alberto Pinto

At the front of the aircraft is the cockpit with the standard Airbus A320 family style. The crew rest area allows for back up pilots to fly the aircraft longer distances.

Similar ACJ319’s boast ranges of 10 hours flying time. Enough to fly from Los Angeles to Reykjavik, Vancouver to London, and Paris to Dubai.

caption An Airbus ACJ319 aircraft. source Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock.com

The ACJ319 isn’t the only wide-cabin charter aircraft in Cabinet Alberto Pinto’s portfolio as the firm recently designed a new Airbus ACJ320neo, the world’s newest wide-cabin private jet.

caption The delivery of the first Airbus ACJ320neo. source Airbus

Thanks to its larger, fuel-efficient engine, the ACJ320neo has a greater range while also boasting a slightly lengthier cabin than the ACJ319 able to accommodate a few more passengers.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ320neo aircraft. source Acropolis Aviation

Cabinet Alberto Pinto and AMAC Aerospace similarly designed and implemented the interior on the ACJ320neo, taking just over a year to complete following its January 2019 delivery to Acropolis Aviation from Airbus’s production facility in Toulouse, France.

caption Inside an Airbus ACJ320neo aircraft. source Acropolis Aviation

The aircraft is used for charter flights operated by Acropolis Aviation, which relies on Pinto for its ACJ interiors.