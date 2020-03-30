Out of work airline crews will be employed at flash-built UK coronavirus hospitals

caption EasyJet staff have been offered work at the London coronavirus hospital. source easyJet

The UK is turning the massive ExCeL Centre in east London into a temporary critical care unit called the Nightingale Hospital.

The temporary hospital will have two wards, each capable of treating 2,000 people.

Airline staff from easyJet and Virgin have been offered volunteer work at the hospital.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The National Health Service has asked cabin crew from grounded easyJet and Virgin planes to volunteer at the temporary Nightingale Hospital in London.

The volunteers will change beds, tend to patients, and do other non-clinical work to assist healthcare workers on the frontlines, according to a statement from NHS.

“Many airline staff are first aid trained or hold other clinical qualifications as well as being security cleared, while NHS clinicians will oversee their work – with expert training provided to all new recruits when they sign-up,” Ruth May, NHS chief nursing officer for England, said in a written statement.

As COVID-19 spreads around the world, air travel has come to a virtual halt.

EasyJet has made the offer to all 9,000 of its UK-based staff, which includes 4,000 cabin crew who are trained in CPR. Virgin Atlantic will make the offer to about 4,000 of their employees, the statement from NHS said.

Virgin Atlantic told the BBC that furloughed staff who helped at the hospitals would be paid through a government retention program.

caption Virgin Atlantic is offering 4,000 of their employees volunteer hours at the temporary UK hospitals. source Pexels

Last week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the UK was turning a conference venue in central London into a temporary hospital capable of treating 4,000 coronavirus patients.

Hospitals are also being built in Birmingham and Manchester, with other sites being considered should the need arise, the statement said.

The airline staff have been invited to work at those centers, as well.

As of Monday, there were more than 22,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK and at least 1,411 people had died from the virus.

The country is under a strict lockdown that could be in place for up to six months.

“We have all needed the NHS at some point in our lives and so we are so proud that our crew can now help to support the NHS at this crucial time,” Tina Milton, Director of Cabin Services for easyJet, said in a written statement. “The NHS is at the forefront of dealing with this health emergency, but the training and skills our cabin crew have, working closely with the medical professionals, could help make a real difference.”