21 airlines have canceled flights outside of China amid fears the coronavirus outbreak is turning into a pandemic — here’s the full list

caption Passengers wearing masks are seen at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China Jan. 27, 2020. source Reuters/Aly Song

As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spreads globally, airlines are canceling routes beyond Chinese territory both as a precaution and to stop the spread of the virus.

Iran and South Korea are among the top countries where airlines are canceling service due to increased reports of the virus.

The cancellations and reductions in service can be felt as far as Europe and North America.

Airlines and countries are continuing to restrict travel following the spread of the novel coronavirus outside the borders of Chinese territory.

With increased cases of coronavirus being reported in countries near and far from China including South Korea, Italy, and Iran, numerous routes around the world are being cut to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The reductions in service are caused by a mix of low-demand and government mandate restricting travel to certain regions. Middle Eastern and Asian countries are among those being the most proactive in attempting to stem the spread of the virus as it finds its way across their regions.

While most services are being cut on routes within those regions, the effects of the virus on air travel can be felt as far as North America.

Here’s a list of airlines that have cut back services due to the spread of coronavirus.

Air New Zealand

caption An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. source Stephen Brashear/Getty

Air New Zealand is canceling flights between its base in Auckland and Seoul, South Korea from March 8 to June 30 as coronavirus spreads in the Asian country, the airline announced.

The route is the Kiwi flag carrier’s sole route between New Zealand and South Korea, with Korean Air left as the only operator on the route during Air New Zealand’s suspension.

Air Seoul

caption A South Korean flag. source KIM HONG-JI/Reuters

Air Seoul is cutting flights to seven destinations outside of China, the airline announced, with cancellations to Guam, Da Nang, Vietnam, Hanoi, Vietnam, Nha Trang, Vietnam, Boracay, Philippines, Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, and Siem Reap, Cambodia

The Korean budget airline was among many to cut service between Korea and Vietnam as health authorities attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, The Star reported.

Asiana Airlines

caption An Asiana Airlines Airbus A350-900 is seen at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse. source Reuters

Asiana Airlines is reducing flights between South Korea and Thailand as well as South Korea and Vietnam, the Bangkok Post and The Star reported, as well as suspending a route between Jeju and Daegu.

The city of Daegu has the highest reported cases of coronavirus in South Korea, Reuters reported, prompting Korea’s two largest airlines to stop service entirely to the city.

Air Arabia

caption An Air Arabia Airbus A320. source Reuters

Air Arabia’s route between Bahrain and Sharjah was affected by a temporary 48-hour ban of flights between Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain initiated the temporary restriction that affected flights to Dubai and Sharjah, Bahrain’s state news agency announced reported, on February 24.

Bamboo Airways

caption Crew members of Bamboo Airways stand near an Airbus A319 aircraft after a flight at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam. source Reuters

Bamboo Airways is suspending flights between Vietnam and South Korea, the airline announced, in response to the spread of coronavirus on the Korean peninsula.

The Vietnamese carrier operates two routes between Vietnam and South Korea between Da Nang, Vietnam and Seoul and Nha Trang, Vietnam and Seoul.

Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines is cutting services between Seoul and Hanoi, Vietnam The Star reported, joining a list of airlines reducing or suspending services between Vietnam and South Korea.

The Vietnamese flag carrier has only cut services on the Seoul-Hanoi route, with its others between the two countries remaining intact.

Korean Air

Korean Air has suspended all flights to Daegu, South Korea Reuters reported, which it serves from Jeju, South Korea, and Seoul, because of the severity of coronavirus cases in the city. The Korean flag carrier has selectively cut services to cities outside of China including Taipei, Taiwan and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, the airline listed on its website.

The airline has also canceled services to Tel Aviv, Israel according to FlightAware data, following an incident where Israel refused to allow South Koreans into the country.

T’Way Air

caption A T’Way Air Boeing 737. source Marcio Rodrigo Machado/S3studio/Getty

T’Way Air canceling and reducing flights to numerous cities across Asia and Oceania, according to the airline’s website. Among those countries affected are Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, the Philippines, Japan, Saipan, and Guam.

The reductions in service are in effect until the end of March.

Philippine Airlines

caption A Philippine Airlines Airbus A330. source Romeo Ranoco/Reuters

Philippine Airlines has canceled flights to Taiwan following a government ban, the airline reported on its website. The cancellations will extend until the end of March.

Singapore Airlines and SilkAir

caption A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB. source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary SilkAir will be cutting services across their networks, including destinations as far away as the US, the airline announced on its website.

Among those countries affected are the US, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the UK, South Korea, Taiwan, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal, the Maldives, Japan, India, Bangladesh, and France.

Iraqi Airways

caption An Iraqi Airways regional jet aircraft. source Ali Mukarrem Garip/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Iraqi Airways is suspending flights to neighboring Iran, Reuters reported, as coronavirus cases grow in the Middle East. The coronavirus spread to Iran and high-ranking government officials were infected with the disease.

Jazeera Airways

caption A Jazeera Airways Airbus A320. source QASSEM ZEIN/AFP/Getty

Jazeera Airways is suspending its flights to Iraq and Iran following a government mandate that blocked flights between Kuwait and numerous countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the New York Times reported.

The Kuwaiti airline operates flights to Najaf, Iraq, and Mashhad, Iran from its main base in Kuwait City.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait Airlines is canceling flights to Italy, Thailand, Iran, and Iraq following a government ban on flights to Kuwait from those countries, the New York Times reported.

The Kuwait flag carrier currently serves Rome, Italy, Milan, Italy, Bangkok, Thailand, Tehran, Iran, and Mashhad, Iran with upcoming plans to serve Shiraz.

Thai Airways

Thai International Airways is cutting services between Thailand and South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, the airline reported on its website, until the end of March.

The cities affected include Seoul, Busan, South Korea, Dubai, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Manila, Philippines, Nagoya, Japan, Fukuoka, Japan, and Singapore.

Japan Airlines

caption A Japan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner. source Kyodo News Stills/Getty

Japan Airlines is cutting flights between Tokyo and South Korea affected the Tokyo-Seoul and Tokyo-Busan routes, the airline’s website listed.

Also affected is the airline’s Kansai-Taipei route until mid-March.

Oman Air

caption An Oman Air aircraft. source GeographyPhotos/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Oman Air joined its Middle Eastern colleagues in suspending service to Iran following a directive from Oman’s aviation regulator, its website stated. The airline currently operates a single route to Iran between Muscat, Oman, and Tehran.

Turkish Airlines

caption A Turkish Airlines Airbus aircraft. source Reuters

Turkish Airlines is suspending service to all Iranian cities except for Tehran, the airline reported on its website. The suspension will remain in effect until March 10.

Emirates

caption An Emirates Airline Airbus A380 takes off from Dubai International Airport source Christopher Pike/Reuters

Emirates has been forced to cancel flights on two routes, Dubai-Tehran and Dubai-Bahrain, because of government restrictions in the UAE and Bahrain, according to its website.

While the cancellations on the Bahrain route are only in effect until February 27, the Tehran cancellations are until further notice.

FlyDubai

caption Flydubai’s Boeing 737 Max 8 grounded. source Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

FlyDubai was forced to cancel flights between Dubai and cities in Iran due to a government mandate, according to its website.

The low-cost airline also canceled flights between Dubai and Bahrain for a 48-hour period starting February 24 due to restrictions from the Bahrain government on flights to the United Arab Emirates, the airline stated on its website.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air was among those affected by the Bahrain government’s 48-hour restriction on flights between Dubai and Bahrain, the airline said on its website, forcing the flag carrier to cancel flights during the period.

The airline operates numerous flights a day on the 263-nautical mile route competing with FlyDubai, Emirates, and Cathay Pacific.

Cathay Pacific

caption A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore. source Reuters

Already affected by a lack of demand for travel to Hong Kong amid coronavirus fears and anti-China protests, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific was affected by a 48-hour ban on flights between Dubai and Bahrain, with the airline’s website reporting its service canceled during the time period.