LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of today’s Alabama Democratic primary

Today is Super Tuesday, when 16 different Democratic party primaries and caucuses happen on the same day.

Alabama is holding their primary today, with polls closing in most of the state at 7 PM Central time (8 PM Eastern). A few precincts in the eastern part of the state follow Eastern time, and will likely start reporting results after 7 PM Eastern.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.

Alabama is hosting one of the 16 Democratic party primaries and caucuses on Super Tuesday. Polls close in most of the state at 7 PM Central time (8 PM Eastern), aside from a handful of precincts in the eastern part of the state that follow Eastern time and will likely start reporting results at 7 PM Eastern.

We’ll have live vote counts and results happening in real time once polls close.

What’s at stake in the primary?

The state has been allocated 52 delegates who will go to Milwaukee in July to select the nominee, or 1.3% of the total number of delegates. 18 of those delegates will be allocated proportionally based on the state-wide vote, while the remaining 34 are won at the congressional district level.

As in all the Democratic primaries and caucuses this year, delegates at both the state and congressional district level are distributed in proportion to each candidate’s vote share among those with at least 15% support in either the state or district.

The biggest prize at the congressional district level is the state’s 7th district, with eight delegates up for grabs. The district stretches from Montgomery to Birmingham, and includes a large share of the majority African-American western part of the state.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

There’s been a dearth of recent polling for Alabama’s primary, but according to FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast, former Vice President Joe Biden is the favorite, with a roughly 5 in 6 chance of winning the state. That is much higher than Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 1 in 12 projected chance of winning the most votes.