LIVE UPDATES: Watch the results for Alabama’s Super Tuesday House and Senate primaries

Tonight, Alabama Republicans will choose a nominee to face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones this November.

In addition to the highly contested Republican primary for US Senate taking place, there are competitive Republican primaries in open House districts too.

Polls close in most of Alabama at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

What’s at stake?

Tonight, most of the attention will be on the crowded Republican primary for US Senate, in which seven candidates are competing to face off against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones this November.

There are also competitive Republican primaries in two safe GOP-held seats with retiring incumbents. In Alabama’s first district, current Rep. Bradley Bryne is forgoing running for re-election to run for US Senate, and in Alabama’s second district, Rep. Martha Roby is retiring from Congress altogether.

Alabama is a run-off state, meaning that if no candidate breaks 50% of the vote in any of tonight’s primaries, the top two vote-getters advance to a run-off on March 30.

Catch up on live coverage from the primary:

