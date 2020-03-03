LIVE UPDATES: Watch the full results from tonight’s Alabama Republican primary for US Senate

source Bradley Byrne Bill Clark/Getty; Alex Wong/Getty; Business Insider

Tonight, Alabama Republicans will choose a nominee to face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones this November.

The crowded primary field includes former Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Rep. Bradley Byrne, and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Polls close in most of Alabama at 8 p.m. Eastern Time – follow along for live results here.

Alabama US Senate Republican primary results:

Who are the candidates?

These candidates have filed to challenge Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who won the seat Jeff Sessions vacated to serve as President Donald Trump’s attorney general in a huge upset over Roy Moore in a December 2017 special election.

Former US Attorney General and Senator Jeff Sessions, who is seeking to win back his old Senate seat.

Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama’s first congressional district.

State Rep. Arnold Mooney.

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice and 2017 US Senate nominee Roy Moore.

Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Businessman Stanley Adair.

Ruth Page Nelson.

If no candidate earns over 50% of the vote in tonight’s primary, the top two finishers will advance to a run-off election on March 30, the winner of which will become the Republican nominee.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

The most recent poll of the race conducted from February 4-6 by the Alabama Daily News and Mason Dixon Polling & Strategy shows Sessions with a narrow lead over the rest of the field, earning 31% of the support of likely Republican primary voters compared to 29% for Tuberville, 17% for Byrne, and 5% for Moore with 16% undecided.

