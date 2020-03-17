Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is closing all of its theaters due to the coronavirus

source Sarah Jacobs

Another theater chain is shutting its door because of the coronavirus. Popular movie theater chain, Alamo Drafthouse, will be shutting down until further notice.

The chain had closed down its theaters in Brooklyn and Yonkers last week.

Alamo released the following statement on its website:

“We are deeply saddened to announce that all Alamo Drafthouse Cinema corporate-owned locations… are now closed until further notice. All shows have been canceled, and all tickets will be refunded.”

One theater that is franchised-owned, located in Winchester, Virgina, is still open as of tonight, according to the announcement.

The company is also working with the Emergency Assistance Foundation to assist staff members.

More to come…