Alex Mill makes cool, utilitarian clothing for women and men — its bestselling Standard Jumpsuit is a standout style we personally love

caption Alex Mill’s Standard Jumpsuit ($178) is one of the brand’s most popular pieces. source Alex Mill

Alex Mill is a New York City-based startup that makes easy, everyday essentials like tees, cardigans, and jumpsuits.

The brand was founded in 2012 but has since rebranded with a fresh vibe and a womenswear collection.

We got to try some pieces from Alex Mill to see how they hold up in real life. Overall, we were impressed with the utilitarian styles and quality fabrics, though we found the styles run a bit large.

Trends come and go, but some styles can live in your closet forever. A great leather jacket, jeans that you fit you like a glove, and a plain white T-shirt are just a few pieces that’ll never go out of style. While many brands look to trends in order to attract customers, some just want to be timeless.

Alex Mill is one of the brands aiming to provide shoppers with pieces they can love for a lifetime.

Founded in February 2012, New York City-based brand Alex Mill was founded with the intention to make the perfect shirt for guys who wanted simple designs and great quality. Last year, Alex Mill decided to venture into womenswear, with the same mission the brand has had for years: make easy-to-wear essentials that will become the foundation of your wardrobe.

Uncomplicated is the ethos of Alex Mill. Styles and cuts are simple but never boring. It’s the kind of clothing you can mindlessly throw on in the morning and still be sure you look put together. This isn’t surprising given the fact that the brand was c0-founded by Somsack Sikhounmuong, a designer who’s worked in the industry for over 19 years and spent ample time at Madewell and J.Crew.

Our senior editor, Sally Kaplan, made her way to Alex Mill’s Soho shop to see and feel the pieces in person. Here’s what she had to say:

Everything in the store felt like it had been crafted by hand, and some of it had. Alex Mill works with local artists who hand-dye a small portion of its designs, offering collections of one-of-a-kind looks. The rest of the clothing looks and feels supremely utilitarian in the best way. The materials all feel like they’ll hold up forever (and I mean forever), and the designs are timeless. The tailoring definitely has a modern twist, but nothing is so trendy that I couldn’t see myself wearing it again in 20 years.

Some of the women on the Insider Reviews team tried the pieces ourselves to see what the materials felt like and the styles looked like in person. In general, we loved what we tried.

You can get straight to shopping here or keep scrolling for our reviews.

Sally Kaplan, style and beauty senior editor: The Standard Jumpsuit in Hickory, $178

I love this jumpsuit so much. I have a couple of others from Wildfang and J.Crew, but this is the one I wear the most by far. The material is soft while maintaining structure, and it’s taken me through a few climates, holding up exceptionally well to both hot and cold weather.

I’m just over 5 feet tall and I usually cuff the jumpsuit once or twice to get the perfect above-the-ankle length. If you’re taller than me, you probably won’t even have to bother cuffing it at all. The best part is that it has adjustable waist tabs that let me wear it a little oversized or more nipped in for a flattering fit.

The one downside is that it gets incredibly wrinkly in the dryer. I recommend hanging it to dry and making sure to pull the fabric taut to remove any creases or wrinkles.

Remi Rosmarin, style and beauty reporter: The Standard Jumpsuit in Army Green, $178

I’ve always wanted to be the kind of person who could pull off a jumpsuit. Thanks to Alex Mill, I think I am now. I love the utilitarian look and the ease of wear – just slip this on and you have a whole outfit in one piece. The fabric looks sturdy but is really lightweight and soft, which makes for a structured fit with just enough slouch where you need it.

I love the sleek side pockets and the adjustable waistband, which lets you nip the waist in a bit for a more fitted look. The cropped leg is flattering and perfect for spring. The jumpsuit is meant to have a looser fit, so Alex Mill suggests sizing down if you want it to be a little more fitted. I went one size down from my usual size and it fit just about perfectly. It’s still a spacious, loose fit that I can move around in, but definitely not oversized. I am on the taller side, though, so I have to imagine that this may feel a bit too large for some smaller frames.

My one qualm is the fabric, which wrinkles pretty easily. But, that’s nothing a few minutes with a steamer can’t fix.

caption Shirtdress in Paper Cotton, Military Olive, $195. source Alex Mill

Ashley Phillips, style and beauty editor: Paper Cotton Shirtdress in Military Olive, $195

What I like about this dress: The utility vibe adds some edge to the classic fit-and-flare silhouette, and the fabric is thick and sturdy.

What I don’t like: It runs one to two sizes too big! I’m five-foot-two, and the hem reaches my ankles. It also makes a swooshy sound when I walk.

The good news is that it’s 100% cotton, so I have plans to try and shrink it in the dryer and wear it with the sleeves rolled up. I haven’t given up yet because it will be a perfect desk-to-dinner dress in the spring or fall. Plus, the olive green is super versatile while adding some much-needed color to my nearly all-black wardrobe.