The New York Times says Alison Roman’s column will return as the food writer announces she is starting her own newsletter

Alison Roman’s New York Times column will return after being on temporary leave, a representative for the publication has confirmed to Insider.

Despite some reports that suggested that Roman was leaving, The Times told Insider via email that that “it was always the plan for Alison’s leave to be temporary,” and that “her column will return.”

The best-selling author and columnist announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she’s starting a biweekly newsletter with her recipes.

Roman has been at the center of a controversy around comments she made in an interview with The New Consumer where she criticized career choices made by Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo.

Despite reports from Page Six and The Hill that said Roman was out at The Times, a representative for the publication told Insider via email on Tuesday that “it was always the plan for Alison’s leave to be temporary,” and that “her column will return.”

Representatives for The Times declined to comment further when asked about a return date for Roman’s column.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old cook wrote on Instagram that she will be reviving a newsletter she started years ago.

In her caption accompanying a photo of a bowl of compost, Roman also addressed the backlash she has received since her May 7 interview with The New Consumer, in which she likened Teigen’s Cravings empire to a “content farm” being run by employees and said Kondo “sold out immediately” by launching a product line.

“This was a huge shake-up for me both personally and professionally, and I’m still processing so much, but know that I’m working on it and thinking about it 24/7,” Roman wrote on Instagram. “The issues brought to light by this whole thing won’t be fixed overnight, and the healing process for many will be long, but I’m committed to doing the work to make it better.”

“As for the other kind of work, for the foreseeable future, you can find me in that newsletter I started 3 years ago and never sent out lol,” she added. “There will be recipes, reader emails, recommendations, and discussions about things that I hope you will like or find helpful.”

The “Nothing Fancy” author prompted followers to subscribe to her untitled newsletter through a link on her Instagram profile. The newsletter will be sent to subscribers every other Wednesday, according to the initial welcome email subscribers receive.

During her interview with The New Consumer, Roman shared her thoughts on Teigen and Kondo’s product lines.

“What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me,” she said during the interview. “She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

Talking about Kondo’s line of home organization products, Roman said that the Netflix star “decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy” though it “is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you.”

She added: “Someone’s like ‘you should make stuff,’ and she’s like, ‘okay, slap my name on it, I don’t give a s—!'”

Roman faced backlash for her comments after Teigen responded to her interview on social media. A little more than two hours later, Roman tweeted an initial apology to Teigen in which she wrote that she also reached out privately via email. Roman issued a more formal public apology to both women three days later to say her choice to single out Teigen and Kondo was “stupid, careless, and insensitive,” and has since appeared to make amends with Teigen.

Teigen tweeted on May 19 that she was not happy with the decision to put Roman’s column on hiatus. The next day, the celebrity clarified to her followers that she didn’t request the food writer’s leave. “I didn’t call them, I didn’t write, and most of all, I’d like her back,” she wrote on Twitter.

I I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real. When I said I don't believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real. I don't agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn't call them, I didn't write, and most of all, I'd like her back. https://t.co/lKwRwNPcla — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

Alison Roman did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.