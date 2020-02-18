A brand-new, all-electric Porsche Taycan sport sedan caught fire in Florida over the weekend — here’s what we know so far

caption The Porsche Taycan. source Porsche

Porsche has confirmed that one of its Taycan electric sedans caught fire in a Florida garage on Sunday, February 16.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is unknown, the company told Business Insider.

This marks the first time a Taycan has caught fire since Porsche began selling the sport sedan in the US late last year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An all-electric Porsche Taycan sport sedan went up in flames in a Florida garage on Sunday, Porsche confirmed to Business Insider.

Porsche began delivering its first electric sports car to US customers at the end of 2019, and The Verge writes that this is the first known instance of one catching fire.

“On Sunday, 16th February we were made aware of an incident at a residential address in Florida where one of our cars was parked overnight,” Porsche spokesperson Calvin Kim told Business Insider via email, adding that no one was injured. “The official investigation has started and we remain ready to assist if called upon.”

News of the fire was first shared by the electric-car site Electrek, which reported that the fire caused considerable damage to the house the Taycan was garaged in and featured photos appearing to show the aftermath. While the photos have been removed, a story thumbnail shows what appears to be a skeleton of a car left.

Since they are no longer up, Business Insider has not independently verified the accuracy of those photos.

When asked by Business Insider about the cause of the fire and the possibility of a recall because of it, Kim declined to comment.

“No one was harmed in this incident, and it’s too early to speculate on the cause or on any remedial actions until the investigation has concluded,” Kim said.