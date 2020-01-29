Every single Justin Timberlake movie, ranked

caption Justin Timberlake is known for his music and his acting. source Paramount Pictures, Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures/Columbia TriStar

Justin Timberlake is a world-renowned musician who transitioned to acting in the early 2000s.

The actor’s best films include critical hits like “The Social Network” (2010) and “Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids” (2016).

However, critics also panned movies such as “Runner Runner” (2013) and “Edison Force” (2006).

After becoming the break-out star of NSYNC, singer Justin Timberlake dabbled with movies and TV shows.

Over the years, he has redefined himself as a formidable actor, starring in big films such as “The Social Network” (2010) and “Inside Llewyn Davis” (2013) – but not all of his projects have been a hit.

Here’s a ranking of the movies Timberlake has been in, based on critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critic scores were not included on this list.

Timberlake starred as Pollack in “Edison Force” (2006).

caption Morgan Freeman and Justin Timberlake in “Edison Force.” source Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Summary: In the suspense-filled drama “Edison Force,” Timberlake stars as burgeoning journalist Joshua Pollack, who tries to expose corruption on the Edison police force. But as Pollack gets closer to cracking the case, the cops launch a personal attack against him.

The actor played Richie Furst in “Runner Runner” (2013).

caption Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake in “Runner Runner.” source 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Summary: “Runner Runner” is a drama centered around Princeton college student Richie Furst (Timberlake), who keeps his elite education funded through online gambling.

When Richie is swindled out of his money, he travels to Costa Rica to confront his adversary Ivan Block (Ben Affleck).

He voiced Boo Boo in the animated comedy “Yogi Bear” (2010).

caption Boo Boo in “Yogi Bear.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

Summary: In the cinematic retelling of the classic cartoon, the animated comedy “Yogi Bear” follows Yogi (Dan Aykroyd) and Boo Boo (Justin Timberlake) as they save their beloved Jellystone Park from being sold by Mayor Brown (Andrew Daly).

He was Jacques Grande in the comedy “The Love Guru” (2008).

caption Justin Timberlake as Jacques Grande. source Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: In the comedy “The Love Guru,” a self-proclaimed guru of romantic love named Pitka (Mike Myers) finds his reputation on the brink when his estranged wife starts dating LA Kings celeb Jacques Grande (Justin Timberlake).

Timberlake was a makeup artist in “On the Line” (2001).

caption Justin Timberlake had an uncredited role in “On the Line.” source Miramax Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “On the Line,” Kevin Gibbons (Lance Bass) falls in love at first sight with a girl (Emmanuelle Chriqui) but fails to ask for her name or number.

Thus begins Kevin’s quest to find her by enlisting the help of Chicago through a series of lost-connection posters.

Timberlake had a small, uncredited role as a makeup artist in “On the Line.”

In “The Open Road” (2009) he played Carlton Garrett.

caption Justin Timberlake in “The Open Road.” source Anchor Bay Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Summary: After his mother (Mary Steenburgen) falls ill, Carlton Garrett (Timberlake) hits the road in search of his estranged father Kyle (Jeff Bridges), who happens to be a famous sports star.

He was Mickey in the drama “Wonder Wheel” (2017).

caption Justin Timberlake in “Wonder Wheel.” source Amazon Studios

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

Summary: The drama “Wonder Wheel” takes place in Coney Island, New York, in the 1950s and focuses on the entangled lives of former actress Ginny (Kate Winslet), carousel operator Humpty (Jim Belushi), his daughter Carolina (Juno Temple), and aspiring playwright Mickey (Timberlake).

Timberlake starred as Will Salas in the thriller “In Time” (2011).

caption Justin Timberlake in “In Time.” source 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

Summary: The dystopian science-fiction thriller “In Time” is set in an alternate future where money buys the wealthy a longer life span and drains the poor of time.

In the film, Will Salas (Timberlake) and Sylvia Weis (Amanda Seyfried) gamble for more time as they race against the clock to live another day.

In “Southland Tales” (2007) he played a pilot.

caption Justin Timberlake in “Southland Tales.” source Samuel Goldwyn Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Summary: In “Southland Tales,” the lives of three players overlap during a Fourth of July summer celebration: action star Boxer Santaros (Dwayne Johnson), adult-film star Krysta Now (Sarah Michelle Gellar), and police officer Roland Taverner (Seann William Scott).

Timberlake had a supporting role in the film as Abilene.

He voiced Arthur “Artie” Pendragon in “Shrek the Third” (2007).

caption Shrek and Artie in “Shrek the Third.” source “Shrek the Third” (2007).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: The third “Shrek” film follows the kingdom’s scramble to find a fitting new ruler when Shrek’s father-in-law King Harold unexpectedly passes away.

While looking for a new king, Shrek (Mike Myers), Donkey (Eddie Murphy), and Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) find hope in young Artie Pendragon (Timberlake).

He was Scott Delacorte in the comedy “Bad Teacher” (2011).

caption Jason Segel and Justin Timberlake in “Bad Teacher.” source Sony Pictures/Columbia TriStar

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: In the comedy “Bad Teacher,” Elizabeth (Cameron Diaz) is counting the days until she can get out of her miserable day job as a teacher.

But when a wealthy substitute teacher named Scott Delacorte (Timberlake) catches her eye, Elizabeth and her colleague Amy (Lucy Punch) compete for his affections.

He played Johnny in “Trouble With the Curve” (2012).

caption Justin Timberlake in “Trouble With the Curve” (2012). source Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

Summary: In the sports drama “Trouble With the Curve,” aging baseball scout Gus Lobel (Clint Eastwood) and his daughter Mickey (Amy Adams) head on a work trip to North Carolina.

Along the way, Gus reconnects with Johnny Flanagan (Timberlake), a former player he once scouted, and Johnny begins to fall for Mickey.

Timberlake was Frankie Ballenbacher in “Alpha Dog” (2007).

caption Justin Timberlake in “Alpha Dog.” source Universal Studios

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: In the drama “Alpha Dog,” Los Angeles drug dealer Frankie Ballenbacher (Timberlake) kidnaps his friend’s younger brother as punishment for welching on a drug debt.

But things quickly go from bad to worse while they have the 15-year-old in their care.

Timberlake was Ronnie in “Black Snake Moan” (2007).

caption Justin Timberlake and Christina Ricci in “Black Snake Moan.” source Paramount Vantage

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Summary: In the drama “Black Snake Moan,” former blues musician Lazarus (Samuel L. Jackson) finds a sex-addicted young woman named Rae (Christina Ricci) and attempts to save her soul.

Matters grow complicated when Rae’s boyfriend Ronnie (Timberlake) turns up out of the blue.

He starred opposite Mila Kunis in “Friends With Benefits” (2011).

caption Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in “Friends With Benefits.” source Screen Gems

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Summary: Sick of relationships, Dylan (Timberlake) and Jamie (Mila Kunis) decide to add sex to their friendship and skip the romantic drama involved in dating.

But despite their best efforts to stay distant, the two start to catch feelings for each other.

He voiced Branch in the animated movie “Trolls” (2016).

caption Anna Kendrick’s and Justin Timberlake’s characters in “Trolls.” source DreamWorks Animation

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Summary: In the animated comedy “Trolls,” plucky Poppy (Anna Kendrick) joins morose Branch (Timberlake) on a mismatched journey to rescue their friends after the Bergens invade the Troll Village.

Timberlake played musician Jim Berkey in “Inside Llewyn Davis” (2013).

caption “Inside Llewyn Davis” is an indie drama. source CBS Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: Set in the music scene of New York’s Greenwich Village in 1961, the drama is about folk singer Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac) as he couch surfs through the city and struggles to find his way into the spotlight.

Timberlake had a supporting role in the film as folk musician Jim Berkey, who offers Davis a part on his new track “Please Mr. Kennedy.”

He portrayed Sean Parker in “The Social Network” (2010).

caption “The Social Network” is a biographical film. source Columbia Pictures/”The Social Network”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: Based on the meteoric rise of social-media founder Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), “The Social Network” examines his transition from precocious college student to Facebook mogul, through the help of friends like Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield) and influencers like Napster founder Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake).

He performed in the concert documentary “Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids” (2016).

caption It’s a musical film. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Summary: The concert documentary “Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids” highlights Timberlake’s talent as a global star as he finishes off the last stop of his 20/20 Experience World Tour in Las Vegas.

