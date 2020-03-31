We’ve tested almost every pair of shoes Allbirds has ever made. Here’s what you can expect from each style, and what to consider before buying.

caption Allbirds’ Wool Runners are the shoe that put the company on the map. source Allbirds/Facebook

Allbirds makes unapologetically comfortable and low-maintenance shoes out of renewable materials.

We’ve been covering the company since 2016, and we’ve tested nearly every shoe it has made. Below, you’ll find our reviews of each style, plus advice on what to consider before you buy.

Allbirds is one of the direct-to-consumer market’s most visible success stories.

Founded by New Zealand-native Tim Brown and San Francisco-based engineer and renewables expert Joey Zwillinger, the startup makes its shoes out of sustainable materials such as merino wool; a cooling textile made from eucalyptus pulp; and the world’s first sugarcane EVA foam. Its original Wool Runners ($95) put the company on the map, but it now sells nine styles – from sneakers and slip-ons to high-tops and water-resistant footwear – and a collection of silky socks ($12-$16).

Allbirds shoes range from $95-$135 and come in a great variety of colors. And, while not known for discounts, the company tends to drop unannounced limited-edition colorways around major retail events – most of which sell out in days.

Allbirds is a B-Corp, and its identity is rooted in its commitment to sustainability. When Allbirds replaced petroleum with sugarcane in its EVA shoe soles, it created the first-ever carbon-neutral alternative to EVA foam, and made the process open-source in hopes of getting other companies to follow suit. In response to COVID-19, the company also donated over $500,000-worth of shoes to healthcare workers over the course of five days. (The response was overwhelming, and the company eventually shifted to splitting the cost of a donation with any shopper who chose to donate a pair).

Insider Reviews has been covering the company since 2016, and we’ve reviewed nearly everything it makes. Overall, its shoes are breathable, lightweight, low-maintenance, and unapologetically comfortable, but there are some nuances to each pair.

Below, you can find the full range of Allbirds footwear, plus brief firsthand insight into what you can expect from each style.

Allbirds Wool Runners, $95

source Allbirds/Facebook

Allbirds’ most famous silhouette is its wool runners. They’re comfortable, lightweight, breathable, and decently supportive.

You can wear them with or without socks based on your preference (like all Allbirds shoes), but we’ve found that you may want to wash the insole frequently if you decide to repeatedly go sockless in the summer. It’s great that they’re machine-washable, too, but we’d recommend investing your $95 in a color that will hide some scuffs and dirt (read: not white).

Many Insider Reviews members have bought multiple Wool Runners, and we frequently gift them to friends and family. But, some team members would claim the company’s Tree Runners are even better.

Allbirds Wool Loungers, $95

source Allbirds

The Wool Loungers are soft, breathable, and supportive – like a sturdier version of a house slipper. The body feels like one long, comfortable sock that moves seamlessly when you move, and the sole is sturdy but really lightweight. All in all, we love them for wearing indoors or as regular outdoor shoes.

After two years of wear, some of us ended up replacing worn-down insoles with new ones ($15) and noticed the upper has lost some of its shape as it has molded to our feet, but nothing too noticeable.

Allbirds Tree Breezers, $95

source Allbirds

The Tree Breezers are, according to our review, “pretty much a dream come true” for lightweight, flexible, breathable flats that you’ll turn to day after day. They’re not as supportive as Allbirds’ sneakers, but they’re more padded than you may expect. They’ve also aged gracefully thanks to the structure of the Tree fabric, which holds its shape better than the wool styles.

Most of us wear them in summer as well as the fall, but one reporter found them to be too warm for the hotter months.

Out of the box, our testers ranged from feeling a slight rubbing on our ankles on day one (and none after) to zero pain or blisters out of the box on a 20-block walk. We all own more stylish pairs of flats, but we agree that we find ourselves favoring these due to their outsized comfort.

Allbirds Tree Runner, $95

source Allbirds

Allbirds’ Tree collection is made from a sustainable, mesh-like textile that’s engineered with Eucalyptus pulp, and the shoes are more cooling and breathable than the company’s other offerings as a result.

The Tree Runners are basically a breezier version of the Wool Runners, with a studier build that keeps its shape. They’re still incredibly comfortable and low-maintenance. We rely on them for the weekdays, weekends, and traveling, and many of us prefer the tree material to the wool since it seems to hold up for longer.

Allbirds Tree Skippers, $95

source Allbirds

We loved these shoes. They’re breathable, cooling, and have enough support for a full day of walking, standing, and dancing at music festivals or trekking around a new city as a tourist on vacation. They’re less restrictive and heat-trapping than sneakers for the summer, and we appreciated that we could tie the laces to keep them on as we run around or kick them off without untying them.

Allbirds Tree Toppers, $115

source Allbirds

We also really like Allbirds’ Tree Toppers. According to our full review, they have the same “light airiness of the Tree Runners, but [they’re] insulated enough to wear around on a drizzly November day in New York City.” They’re snug and supportive without being constrictive or bulky, and we didn’t notice any chafing when we wore them without socks.

They’re technically called high-tops, but they’re more accurately described as mid-tops.

Allbirds Tree Loungers, $95

source Allbirds

Allbirds’ Tree Loungers are a breezy version of the Wool Loungers – sturdier and more breathable than your average house slipper. If you’re looking for more warmth, we suggest going with the Wool Runners. If you want more of a cooling material, we suggest the Tree Loungers.

Allbirds Mizzle, $115

source Allbirds

The main con of Allbirds is that you’d be out of luck if you stepped in a puddle in a pair of wool shoes. But not with its all-weather Mizzles.

The Mizzles are covered in a water-resistant treatment that deflects raindrops, and the shoes have a reinforced sole that gives your feet a better grip on slippery surfaces – so you can wear them on rainy days.

Multiple testers noted that the Mizzles have become their go-to shoes for walking around on days with inclement weather thanks to the cozy merino wool, water-resistant performance, and how lightweight they are in comparison to some rain boots. But, we also noted that while they feel a bit more supportive than the Wool Runners, they’re also a bit tighter, stiffer, and less soft. And a few testers found the fit to be slightly tight which wasn’t a dealbreaker but should be considered for anyone in between sizes or who love super thick socks.

Allbirds Runner-Up Mizzle, $135

source Allbirds

The Mizzle Runner-Up has a slightly higher fit than the Mizzle, though the difference in splash-up from a puddle is minimal.

Our team had mixed responses to this shoe, but we all agree that they’re effective at repelling water. Some testers describe the Runner-Up as their go-to footwear for walking around on rainy days, and another found them to be uncomfortable due to the bulky opening rubbing against their ankles. Some reviewers also found the shoes to be a bit tight in the vamp, throat, and toe cap, though adjusting the laces and breaking them in did create a bit more room.

So, overall, we think they’re a good shoe that works well, but comfort will be case-by-case for each wearer.