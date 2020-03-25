After giving $500,000 worth of shoes to healthcare workers, Allbirds is now offering to split the cost with you to donate a pair

caption Buy one for yourself and give one to a healthcare worker. Or, just donate a pair at a discounted rate. source Allbirds

Allbirds announced that it will give shoppers the option to donate a pair of Allbirds shoes for half-price to healthcare workers when they buy a new pair for themselves.

For those who don’t need new shoes, you can also choose to simply donate a pair to a healthcare worker at a discounted rate of $60 (normally $95). You can find all the men’s and women’s bundle options here.

The company originally offered to give a pair of Allbirds sneakers to healthcare workers that reached out, but due to a surge of interest, had to adjust the model after donating $500,000 worth of sneakers in just five days.

The buy-one-give-one option is available when you shop any of Allbirds’ shoes: Wool Runners and Tree Runners, Wool Loungers and Tree Loungers, Tree Breezers, Mizzles, Tree Skippers, and Tree Toppers.

Allbirds, the popular sustainable footwear startup, is offering a buy-one-give-one option for shoppers who’d like to gift a pair of sneakers to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

To participate, customers can shop from the site’s Healthcare Donation Bundles page and, when they add any of the included bundle options to their cart, the site will automatically add one pair of Wool Runners (at half-price) to their cart that will be donated as a thank you to a healthcare professional in their community. Find our review of the Wool Runners here.

Previously, Allbirds offered to give a pair of sneakers to healthcare workers that reached out to together@allbirds.com, while supplies lasted. But, after donating a reported $500,000-worth of Allbirds sneakers in just five days, the company announced it would need to adjust the model to a way that was sustainable for the company, as well as satisfy the obvious interest. In a statement on March 24, Allbirds founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger said, “We uncovered a need beyond what we can fulfill on our own while still ensuring we balance the needs of our employees.”

What they came up with is the Allbirds buy-one-give-one model – the company’s way of feasibly extending its donations to healthcare workers. It also happens to involve its shoppers, many of whom are isolating at home and eager to show their appreciation for those who are making a difference.

The buy-one-give-one option is available for Allbird’s full variety of shoes for both men and women: Wool Runners and Tree Runners, Wool Loungers and Tree loungers, Tree Breezers, Mizzles, Tree Skippers, and Tree Toppers. When you purchase one for yourself, Allbirds splits the cost of the donated pair with you.

caption Allbirds will split the cost with you to donate a pair of shoes to a healthcare worker. source Allbirds

When a shopper chooses to donate a pair of Allbirds, the company will distribute it to a healthcare worker who is on their waiting list from the outpouring of emails.

If you don’t need new shoes, you can also simply donate a pair of Allbirds Runners to a healthcare worker without buying a pair for yourself. Normally $95, the donation cost of the Runners would be $60 to you.

Allbirds isn’t the only company stepping up with donations. We’re keeping a running list of brands giving back during the coronavirus pandemic. If you’ve been hesitant to place any online orders for fear of putting delivery workers and yourself at risk, consider that retail and logistics experts say online shopping is permissible and encouraged during the coronavirus outbreak while making your decision.

Still looking for ways to help? We also suggest making donations to local food banks, buying gift cards to local restaurants to help them pay fixed costs, volunteering with a local telephone reassurance program to alleviate isolation for the elderly, and donating directly to people you know who are out of work, such as your go-to hairdresser. For even more ideas, here’s a list of 6 places you can donate or volunteer right now.