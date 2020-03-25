American track and field icon Allyson Felix says postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was ‘without a doubt the right decision’

caption Allyson Felix is still hoping “to experience the feeling of standing on that podium in 2021.” source Getty

In an essay for Time, American track and field legend Allyson Felix said postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year was “without a doubt the right decision.”

The six-time Olympic gold medalist admitted that it’s “hard not to focus on the loss” but called on the world to find “a new way to relentlessly pursue our audacious dreams.”

Felix also said that while she’s “not sure what the future holds,” she’s still hoping “to experience the feeling of standing on that podium in 2021.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The International Olympics Committee announced Tuesday that Tokyo 2020 would officially be postponed by a full calendar year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and at least one high-profile Olympian thinks it was a good move.

Allyson Felix – the legendary American sprinter who owns more gold medals than any other female track and field athlete in history – said in an essay for Time published Tuesday that, while disappointing, the postponement was “without a doubt the right decision.”

“I’m thankful to the International Olympic Committee, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and USA Track & Field for leading our sport and the Olympic movement during this time,” Felix wrote.

“While the news of postponement is disappointing, you have without a doubt made the right decision for us and for the world.”

Felix, who is 34 years old and a little more than a year removed from giving birth to her first child, was looking to add to her already tremendous Olympic medal count in Tokyo this summer. She has nine medals in total from competing in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter events as well as the 4 × 400-meter and 4 x 100-meter relays.

Though she admitted that she’s “not sure what the future holds,” she’s hopeful that she’ll still be able to compete at her fifth Olympic Games in 2021.

“My goals have not changed,” Felix wrote. “I still hope to experience the feeling of standing on that podium in 2021 and I hope my journey to try to get back there will inspire you to keep moving forward.”

caption Allyson Felix has won six Olympic gold medals in her career. source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Felix admitted that it’s “hard not to focus on the loss, to not think about what could have been” in light of the delayed games.

She described the Olympics situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak as a “sobering reminder that we are not owed our dreams, those dreams do not come free, and you do not accomplish them alone.”

“I have so much help in the form of my team of trainers, doctors, agents and managers who all pour themselves into my dream,” Felix said. “The sacrifices are real and I think that’s where a lot of the disappointment comes from.”

Still, Felix called for an optimistic approach moving forward.

“I am standing here with a message of hope,” Felix said. “Right now things are uncertain, we are facing tremendous challenges and loss of an unthinkable proportion. But as a global community we have to commit to waking up tomorrow morning and finding a new way to relentlessly pursue our audacious dreams.”