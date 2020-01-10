Alphabet’s chief legal officer is leaving the company after a series of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct

caption David Drummond, Alphabet’s chief legal officer, is leaving the company. source Ryan Anson/AFP/Getty Images

Alphabet Chief Legal Officer David Drummond is leaving the company.

Drummond will not get a severance package, a Google representative said.

His departure follows allegations that he had relationships with subordinates at the company and the reported launch of a board investigation into Alphabet’s handling of sexual-misconduct claims.

David Drummond, Alphabet’s chief legal officer, who has been accused of having multiple relationships with subordinates, is leaving the company, Alphabet announced on Friday.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing said Drummond informed the company on Friday that he is “retiring,” effective January 31. Drummond will not receive a severance package, company spokeswoman Jenn Kaiser told Business Insider in an email. Kaiser declined to comment on his departure beyond pointing to the company’s SEC filing.

Forbes previously reported that Drummond wouldn’t get an exit package.

Serving as Alphabet’s senior vice president of corporate development as well as its top legal official, Drummond oversaw the company’s GV and Capital G investment arms. His portfolio also included Jigsaw, the company’s research lab focused on addressing geopolitical problems, and Alphabet-specific legal matters.

Drummond’s departure is the first big shake-up in Alphabet’s executive team since last month, when the company announced that Sundar Pichai would replace Larry Page as CEO and that Page and his fellow cofounder, Sergey Brin, would step away from the business. Drummond’s departure could be Pichai’s attempt to set a new tone at the company.

His exit follows a blog post in August by Jennifer Blakely, who said that she started a relationship with Drummond while she worked for him at Google, now under the auspices of Alphabet, and that the two later had a child. Blakely accused Drummond of abandoning her and their son and emotionally abusing her. She also charged that he subsequently had other relationships with underlings at the company.

Drummond responded to Blakely’s post by saying that he was “far from perfect,” though he did not apologize for the relationship or his treatment of her. He also denied that he had “started a relationship” with anyone other than Blakely who was working with him at Google or Alphabet.

Alphabet has faced widespread criticism by employees over its handling of sexual-harassment claims since an October 2018 report that it paid the Android software creator Andy Rubin a $90 million exit package after he was accused of sexual misconduct. Ire over such moves led to a walkout of thousands of Alphabet employees worldwide in late 2018.

In November, Alphabet’s board of directors reportedly launched an investigation into its handling of sexual-misconduct claims.

Since November, Drummond has been selling off huge chunks of his stake in Alphabet as part of a regular trading program. He sold off $77 million worth of the company’s stock earlier this month after selling $70 million worth at the beginning of each of the two previous months, according to CNBC.

