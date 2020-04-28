Alphabet beats Wall Street expectations with Q1 earnings but sees ‘significant’ slowdown in ad revenue

source Reuters

Alphabet had announced its Q1 results on Tuesday, giving us our first look at how the pandemic is impacting the company.

The company announced a revenue of $33.7 billion minus traffic acquisition costs, beating Wall Street estimates. Its Cloud and YouTube businesses also got a nice bump.

But Google admitted a “significant slowdown” of its ad revenue, which was reflected in sluggish growth in the numbers.

Analysts are keeping an especially close eye on Google’s performance from mid-March onwards, as this was when most of its workforce began working from home.

Alphabet has reported its Q1 earnings for the year, with a revenue of $33.7 billion minus traffic acquisition costs, beating analyst estimates by around $1.1 billion. Shares were up 3% after hours.

As was expected, Google reported a slump in ad revenue growth with $33.7 billion for the quarter, a sluggish 10% growth year-over-year from last year’s $29.48 billion, and a marked slowdown from the roughly 16% ad revenue growth rate that Google posted for the full 2019 year.

It also reported earnings per share of $9.87, missing analysts’ target of $10.35.

“Performance was strong during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March we experienced a significant slowdown in ad revenues,” said Google CFO Ruth Porat in a statement.

This is also the second time that Google has spun out earnings for YouTube and Cloud, with YouTube bringing in $4.04 billion and Cloud raking in $2.7 billion. That marks a 33% year-on-year growth for Google’s YouTube ad revenue and a whopping 52% jump for Cloud. However, Porat added that YouTube’s revenue growth slowed in the later part of Q1.

Elsewhere, Google’s “other” revenues, which covers things like hardware and Google Play purchases, were $4.44 billion for the quarter – up 23% year on year. As for Alphabet’s “other bets” – Waymo, Verily, etc – the company reported a total revenue of $135 million, down year-on-year by 21%.

Google’s traffic acquisition costs – money Google must spend on resources to acquire traffic – were up $7.45B, marking a 9% growth.

This is a huge moment for the company, which is grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its ad business – something that is very evident in the earnings. But it’s the Q2 results that analysts believe will better reflect the extent of the damage.

In Alphabet’s earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company saw strong ad performance in January and February, but a notable slowdown in March. “Even through March, our non-advertising revenue lines maintained a strong performance,” added Porat.

Alphabet is the first tech giant to announce its Q1 earnings and reveal the devastation of the pandemic on its business so far. Facebook shares were up 1.4% after hours following Alphabet’s earnings, and all eyes are on the company’s earnings tomorrow to see how its digital ad business is also faring.

Here are the full results, and how they compare with the analyst forecasts: