Alphabet breaks out YouTube and Cloud financials for the first time as Google’s overall revenue slowdown misses Street targets

caption Alphabet on Monday afternoon will issue its first earnings report since naming Sundar Pichai as its CEO. source REUTERS/Albert Gea

Google parent Alphabet reported its fourth-quarter results Monday.

The company beat Wall Street’s earnings-per-share expectations handily, but if fell shy of analysts revenue forecasts.

Alphabet also offered some long-hoped-for financial details about its YouTube and Google Cloud businesses.

Alphabet offered some good with some bad on Monday.

Google’s parent company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street’s forcasts, as revenue growth in the company’s advertising business slowed in the final three months of the year. But the company posted a big beat on the bottom line.

And, perhaps more importantly for many investors and analysts, it finally offered some long-awaited financial details on its YouTube and Google Cloud businesses.

The new financial revelations marked a major move by CEO Sundar Pichai, in his first quartelry report to investors since taking the reins of parent comapny Alphabet from founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in December.

But while the revenue figures for YouTube and Cloud provided long-awaited insight into two fast-growing businesses, investors focused on the sluggish overall growth at Google, sending the stock down $57.94, or 3.90%, to $1,428.00 in recent after-hours trading.

Here’s what the company reported and how that compared with what analysts were expecting and the company’s prior year results:

Q4 ’19 revenue minus traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $37.57 billion. Wall Street had predicted $38.39 billion in revenue on that basis. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Alphabet posted $31.84 billion.

$37.57 billion. Wall Street had predicted $38.39 billion in revenue on that basis. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Alphabet posted $31.84 billion. Q4 ’19 earnings per share (EPS): $15.35. Analysts were expecting $12.50 a share. In the year-prior quarter, the company earned $12.77 a share.

$15.35. Analysts were expecting $12.50 a share. In the year-prior quarter, the company earned $12.77 a share. Q1 ’20 revenue minus TAC (analyst forecast): $35.27 billion. Per usual, the company didn’t offer any forecast for the period. In the same period a year ago, Alphabet posted $29.48 billion in sales on this basis.

$35.27 billion. Per usual, the company didn’t offer any forecast for the period. In the same period a year ago, Alphabet posted $29.48 billion in sales on this basis. Q1 ’20 EPS (forecast): $12.31. The company didn’t offer any earnings-per-share guidance for the upcoming quarter. Alphabet earned $9.50 a share in the first quarter last year, a period in which it recorded a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission.

The report marked the first earnings update Alphabet’s given since Sundar Pichai took over from cofounder Larry Page as the company’s CEO. Pichai didn’t hesitate to put his own stamp on them.

In addition to the earnings and revenue numbers, Alphabet for the first time broke out the revenue posted by its search, YouTube, and Google Cloud businesses. Investors and analysts had long urged it to disclose those numbers, arguing that the company’s stock and business could benefit from more transparency.

In 2019, YouTube brought in $15.1 billion in ad revenue. That was up 35.8% from 2018. Google Cloud, meanwhile, posted $8.9 billion in sales last year, up a healthy 53% from the prior year.

By contrast, Google’s search and other ads business posted $98.1 billion in revenue in 2019, which was up a more modest 15% from 2018.

Alphabet’s stock closed regular trading up $51.71, or 3.6%, to $1,485.94 a share. The company’s share price is up more than 30% over the last year and hit an all-time high of $1,503.21 less than two weeks ago.

