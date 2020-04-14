30+ Amazon alternative stores that offer potentially better product availability and faster shipping right now

source Grove Collaborative/Instagram

Amazon is experiencing major stock outages on essential products and delaying the delivery of nonessential items. You may have to wait up to a month on any products you need right now.

We found 30+ online stores that offer fast and free (or very affordable) shipping and generally have a better stock of products. Some may also offer curbside pickup in case you need your order more urgently.

The list is divided into categories like tech, household essentials, and pet supplies, so you can quickly find the best Amazon alternative for your needs.

Amazon, once the go-to destination for nearly everything you could ever need, may no longer be the ideal place to shop online.

The mega-retailer has been hit with a combination of struggles because of the coronavirus. As brick-and-mortar stores nationwide closed in March and people started preparing for life at home, shoppers turned to Amazon more than ever and bought up household essentials like toilet paper and hand sanitizer. This, in turn, caused significant stock outages and price gouging by third-party sellers on all types of products.

Amazon has also pushed back delivery times of “nonessential” items. Products you could normally receive within a few days now come with an expected delivery date three to four weeks out and the explanation: “We’re temporarily prioritizing the delivery of some items in order to serve our customers in need and ensure the safety of our associates. As a result, some delivery times are longer than usual.”

To help you buy everything you need right now – whether it’s cleaning products, pet food, or cooking tools – we’ve compiled a list of online retailers that may be faster and more reliable than Amazon.

These stores offer fast and free (or very affordable) shipping, generally have a better stock of products, and are ready to step up in place of Amazon. Better yet, some also offer curbside pickup. In case you need something the same day, you can drive up to the store and receive your order safely and quickly, without ever stepping foot inside the store.

For this roundup, we focused on retailers that ship nationwide, but we also encourage you to support local businesses by checking their websites and social media pages for their shipping policies at this time. Depending on its product availability and shipping speed, a local shop may be a better option for what you need.

We’ve divided the list into categories and included important information such as order minimums, shipping policies, and potential delays.

Shop these stores instead of Amazon for better product availability and faster shipping.

Tech

B&H Photo : Free expedited shipping (1-3 business days) is included for most orders over $49. B&H Photo is closed through April 16 in observance of Passover and reopens on April 17.

Free expedited shipping (1-3 business days) is included for most orders over $49. B&H Photo is closed through April 16 in observance of Passover and reopens on April 17. Adorama : Free shipping is available for thousands of items. Adorama is also closed for Passover.

Free shipping is available for thousands of items. Adorama is also closed for Passover. Target : Free shipping is included on all orders over $35. Target RedCard holders get free two-day shipping on most orders, although some lower-cost products only ship with a $25 minimum order. Target also offers curbside pickup.

Free shipping is included on all orders over $35. Target RedCard holders get free two-day shipping on most orders, although some lower-cost products only ship with a $25 minimum order. Target also offers curbside pickup. Best Buy : Free shipping is included on all orders over $35. Shipping times currently vary by product. All physical store locations are closed, but you can also opt for contactless curbside pickup when you place your order online or in the app.

Free shipping is included on all orders over $35. Shipping times currently vary by product. All physical store locations are closed, but you can also opt for contactless curbside pickup when you place your order online or in the app. If you can’t find what you’re looking for at a big-box retailer, try buying directly from Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and other tech brands that have their own retail websites.

Home

Grove Collaborative: The household essentials seller offers free shipping for orders over $49, and orders should arrive within 2-7 business days. Learn more about Grove Collaborative here.

The household essentials seller offers free shipping for orders over $49, and orders should arrive within 2-7 business days. Learn more about Grove Collaborative here. Verishop : Given the current environment, Verishop is shifting its baseline offering to free two-day shipping (was one-day) to ensure it can continue providing a convenient, reliable experience for its customers. The retailer also extended its free return policy to 60 days from the date of purchase and will continue price matching. Subscribe to Verishop’s mailing list for 10% off your first purchase. Learn more about Verishop here.

Given the current environment, Verishop is shifting its baseline offering to free two-day shipping (was one-day) to ensure it can continue providing a convenient, reliable experience for its customers. The retailer also extended its free return policy to 60 days from the date of purchase and will continue price matching. Subscribe to Verishop’s mailing list for 10% off your first purchase. Learn more about Verishop here. Wayfair : Free shipping is included for orders over $49. No-contact deliveries are operating on schedule, although Wayfair says delays caused by local regulations are possible. In-home assembly and installation services have been temporarily paused until further notice.

Free shipping is included for orders over $49. No-contact deliveries are operating on schedule, although Wayfair says delays caused by local regulations are possible. In-home assembly and installation services have been temporarily paused until further notice. Overstock : Free shipping is now included for all orders, even large furniture, to the continental US. State-level and national-level closure decisions may affect some orders.

Free shipping is now included for all orders, even large furniture, to the continental US. State-level and national-level closure decisions may affect some orders. Crate & Barrel: Longer-than-usual delivery times are possible, but packages should arrive within 7-9 days of your order.

Longer-than-usual delivery times are possible, but packages should arrive within 7-9 days of your order. Bed Bath & Beyond: Free shipping is included for orders over $39. All retail locations are closed until further notice. Learn more about the company’s safety precautions here.

Kitchen

Williams-Sonoma : Free standard shipping is included on orders over $49 with the code “ SHIP4FREE .” All retail locations are closed through at least April 16.

Free standard shipping is included on orders over $49 with the code “ .” All retail locations are closed through at least April 16. Made In : Free shipping is included on orders over $50. Made In say that on average orders arrive in three days. All cookware, knives, and accessories (new or used) can be returned within 45 days of the delivery date for a full refund, exchange, or store credit. The company will cover return shipping for the continental US.

Free shipping is included on orders over $50. Made In say that on average orders arrive in three days. All cookware, knives, and accessories (new or used) can be returned within 45 days of the delivery date for a full refund, exchange, or store credit. The company will cover return shipping for the continental US. Verishop : Given the current environment, Verishop is shifting its baseline offering to free two-day shipping (was one-day) to ensure it can continue providing a convenient, reliable experience for its customers. The retailer also extended its free return policy to 60 days from the date of purchase and will continue price matching. Subscribe to Verishop’s mailing list for 10% off your first purchase. Learn more about Verishop here.

Given the current environment, Verishop is shifting its baseline offering to free two-day shipping (was one-day) to ensure it can continue providing a convenient, reliable experience for its customers. The retailer also extended its free return policy to 60 days from the date of purchase and will continue price matching. Subscribe to Verishop’s mailing list for 10% off your first purchase. Learn more about Verishop here. Boxed : Free shipping is included for orders over $49, and free shipping is included for Express orders over $99. Due to high demand, you may see that certain items will have a limit as to how many you can order at a time. Read more COVID-19 FAQs here.

Free shipping is included for orders over $49, and free shipping is included for Express orders over $99. Due to high demand, you may see that certain items will have a limit as to how many you can order at a time. Read more COVID-19 FAQs here. Wayfair : Free shipping is included for orders over $49. No-contact deliveries are operating on schedule, although Wayfair says delays caused by local regulations are possible. In-home assembly and installation services have been temporarily paused until further notice.

Free shipping is included for orders over $49. No-contact deliveries are operating on schedule, although Wayfair says delays caused by local regulations are possible. In-home assembly and installation services have been temporarily paused until further notice. Overstock : Free shipping is now included for all orders, even large furniture, to the continental US. State-level and national-level closure decisions may affect some orders.

Free shipping is now included for all orders, even large furniture, to the continental US. State-level and national-level closure decisions may affect some orders. Thrive Market : Free shipping is included for orders over $49. Learn more about Thrive Market here.

Free shipping is included for orders over $49. Learn more about Thrive Market here. Sur La Table: Free shipping is included for orders over $59. Sur La Table’s distribution team is processing orders as quickly as possible, but it may take 5-7 days before your order ships and you receive a shipment confirmation. All retail locations are closed until further notice.

Beauty, grooming, and personal care

Grove Collaborative: The household essentials seller offers free shipping for orders over $49, and orders should arrive within 2-7 business days. Learn more about Grove Collaborative here.

The household essentials seller offers free shipping for orders over $49, and orders should arrive within 2-7 business days. Learn more about Grove Collaborative here. Sephora: Free standard shipping is included for orders over $50. Standard shipping is usually 1-3 days but may currently be delayed. Your expected delivery date is shown at checkout.

Free standard shipping is included for orders over $50. Standard shipping is usually 1-3 days but may currently be delayed. Your expected delivery date is shown at checkout. Ulta: Free standard shipping is included for orders over $35 and takes 3-8 business days.

Free standard shipping is included for orders over $35 and takes 3-8 business days. Verishop : Given the current environment, Verishop is shifting its baseline offering to free two-day shipping (was one-day) to ensure it can continue providing a convenient, reliable experience for its customers. The retailer also extended its free return policy to 60 days from the date of purchase and will continue price matching. Subscribe to Verishop’s mailing list for 10% off your first purchase. Learn more about Verishop here.

Given the current environment, Verishop is shifting its baseline offering to free two-day shipping (was one-day) to ensure it can continue providing a convenient, reliable experience for its customers. The retailer also extended its free return policy to 60 days from the date of purchase and will continue price matching. Subscribe to Verishop’s mailing list for 10% off your first purchase. Learn more about Verishop here. Dermstore: Free standard shipping typically takes 5-8 business days. Dermstore has extended its return policy to 90 days.

Pets

The Farmer’s Dog: The Farmer’s Dog is currently offering 20% off your first order, and orders are expected to arrive between Tuesday and Sunday of the intended shipping week. Learn more about The Farmer’s Dog here.

The Farmer’s Dog is currently offering 20% off your first order, and orders are expected to arrive between Tuesday and Sunday of the intended shipping week. Learn more about The Farmer’s Dog here. Chewy: Free shipping (1-2 days) is included for orders over $49. Current delivery times are running considerably longer than usual on food and supplies.

Free shipping (1-2 days) is included for orders over $49. Current delivery times are running considerably longer than usual on food and supplies. Petco: Free shipping is included for orders over $35, and curbside pickup is also available.

Free shipping is included for orders over $35, and curbside pickup is also available. Ollie : Currently, all orders qualify for two-day delivery, and new customers get 20% off their first box.

: Currently, all orders qualify for two-day delivery, and new customers get 20% off their first box. Also, we recommend checking for pet supplies and toys you typically buy on Amazon at similar big-box retailers like Walmart and Target.

Baby and kid

BuyBuyBaby: Free shipping is included for orders over $35. Orders typically arrive within 3-6 business days. Curbside pickup is also available. Learn more about the company’s safety precautions here.

Free shipping is included for orders over $35. Orders typically arrive within 3-6 business days. Curbside pickup is also available. Learn more about the company’s safety precautions here. Yumble: Save up to 25% and get free shipping on your order. Learn more about Yumble here.

Save up to 25% and get free shipping on your order. Learn more about Yumble here. Bed Bath & Beyond: Free shipping is included for orders over $39. All retail locations are closed until further notice. Learn more about the company’s safety precautions here.

Free shipping is included for orders over $39. All retail locations are closed until further notice. Learn more about the company’s safety precautions here. Barnes & Noble: Free shipping is included for orders over $35, though Barnes & Noble says shipping times may be slower than normal. Curbside pickup is also available.

Free shipping is included for orders over $35, though Barnes & Noble says shipping times may be slower than normal. Curbside pickup is also available. Also, we recommend checking for baby supplies and toys you typically buy on Amazon at similar big-box retailers like Walmart and Target.

Fitness