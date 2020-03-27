Video appears to show an Amazon delivery worker spitting onto a person’s package after dropping it off as coronavirus panic heightens

A video showing what appears to be an Amazon delivery worker spitting on a person’s package is circulating on social media.

The video, captured on an Amazon Ring device, was posted on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday.

According to an update via the user’s Instagram, an Amazon customer service representative confirmed that the driver was from a third-party delivery service and was reported.

“This is clearly not representative of drivers who deliver for Amazon and the care they take for customers around the world every day,” an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement. “We are aggressively investigating to understand what may have occurred in this situation. If it truly was a malicious act by the driver, we will be sure he is held accountable, up through and including law enforcement action.”

As the coronavirus pandemic heightens daily, a new skin-crawling video has surfaced on social media.

The video, which was posted by user Marcus Martinez on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, appears to show an Amazon delivery worker spitting on a person’s package after dropping it off at the front door.

The video was captured on the user’s Amazon Ring device.

“I received the box and saw a big wet spot and then checked the camera!” the user, Marcus Martinez, wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

WARNING – amazon delivery person spread spit willingly on our package today! Please share!!!!!! I am trying to contact amazon ASAP so please tag amazon if you share this!! I received the box and saw a big wet spot and then checked the camera! @amazon @latimes @KTLA @mayorofla pic.twitter.com/468U6UaZoa — Gavin. M. (@mpium) March 27, 2020

According to a later update via the user’s Instagram, an Amazon customer service representative confirmed that the driver was from a third-party delivery service and had been reported. Martinez did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

The coronavirus outbreak has many people laser-focused on proper hygiene and sanitation efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. Though it is unlikely that the coronavirus can live on packages for more than a few days, experts recommend that those who are worried about contraction clean their packages after they arrive.