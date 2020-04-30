LIVE: Here comes Amazon’s Q1 earnings

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Amazon reports its first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.

Amazon’s results will give us a good look into how the coronavirus is affecting shopping behavior and the broader e-commerce industry.

Amazon’s stock price is up nearly 30% this year, which far outpaces the broader market.

Amazon is reporting its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the bell.

Wall Street expects sales growth to accelerate from last year, reflecting the surge in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. But that growth is likely coming at the expense of profitability, as Amazon had to increase spending on operations and focus on lower-margin products, like household items, during the quarter.

Here’s what Wall Street analysts are expecting for the quarter:

Q1 EPS (GAAP): $5.01 versus expectations of $6.27 per share

Q1 Revenue: $75.5 billion versus expectations of 73.74 billion

Amazon Web Services: $10.22 billions versus expectations of $10.29 billion

Amazon’s earnings report is important as it could give more insights into how exactly the pandemic is affecting the broader e-commerce space. Many signs point to a surge in demand for online shopping, as more people buy things online or through their mobile apps to avoid physical stores during the outbreak.

Many investors seem to expect Amazon to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this shift to online shopping. The company’s stock hit record highs earlier this month, and is up almost 30% this year, far outpacing the broader market.

Amazon’s cloud service remains the company’s main profit-driver. Wall Street expects Amazon Web Services to have benefited from the surge in usage for apps, such as Netflix, that use Amazon’s cloud service.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s advertising business, which saw strong growth in recent quarters, is expected to take a hit as more companies spend less on advertising during the pandemic.

We’ll be reporting Amazon’s Q1 results as soon as they cross the wire, so hit refresh or click here for the latest updates.