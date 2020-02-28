Amazon has told all employees to halt all “non-essential travel” within US and internationally due to COVID-19 concerns

Amazon has told its employees to “defer non-essential travel” within the US and internationally due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

Employees on Amazon’s worldwide operations team, which oversees much of the company’s technology and logistics globally, had been told not to plan any meetings requiring travel until at least April, according to earlier reporting by The New York Times on Friday.

Amazon has already told employees not to travel to China and told workers who have been to the region to from home for two weeks upon returning and to seek medical attention if they show symptoms. The company has also been working frantically to stock up on inventory as concerns grow about how its supply chain could be affected.

