Longtime Amazon VP Tim Bray just quit in dismay, calling the company ‘chickens—‘ for firing workers who criticized it

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. source David Ryder/Getty Images

An Amazon engineer and vice president said he “quit in dismay” over Amazon’s firing of whistleblowers who raised concerns about warehouse employees frightened of COVID-19.

Writing on his personal blog, Tim Bray said that remaining in his job “would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised” and described Amazon’s actions as “chickenshit.”

The tech giant has fired multiple employees who’ve criticized working conditions at its warehouses.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bray had worked at Amazon since December 2014, having previously spent four years at Google.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Writing on his personal blog, Tim Bray said that remaining in his job “would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised.” He said his last day at the company was May 1.

“I quit in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of COVID-19,” he wrote.

“What with big-tech salaries and share vestings, this will probably cost me over a million (pre-tax) dollars, not to mention the best job I’ve ever had, working with awfully good people. So I’m pretty blue.”

Bray described the firing of activists as “chickenshit.”

Emily Cunningham, a user-experience designer, and another designer named Maren Costa – two of the most active advocates of Amazon’s warehouse staff – told The Washington Post last month that they were relieved of their duties. A third employee, Chris Hayes, was asked not to come back to work. The Post is owned by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

In his blog post, Bray said Cunningham and Costa were “fired on the spot.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bray had worked at Amazon since December 2014, having previously spent four years at Google. Bray is known as an outspoken software developer – in 2010, he took potshots at Apple over the iPhone’s closed ecosystem.

In a tweet on Monday, Cunningham thanked Bray for his stance.

“Amazon VP, @timbray resigns over #covid firings of me, @marencosta and others,” she said. “Says Amazon ‘firing whistleblowers’ is ‘evidence of a vein of toxicity running through the company culture. I choose neither to serve nor drink that poison.'”

Amazon VP, @timbray resigns over #covid firings of me, @marencosta and others. Says Amazon “firing whistleblowers” is “evidence of a vein of toxicity running through the company culture. I choose neither to serve nor drink that poison.” Thank you, Tim.https://t.co/oShy4TQisN — Emily Cunningham (@emahlee) May 4, 2020

