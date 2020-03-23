You can get 3 kids’ books for the price of 2 with this limited-time Amazon deal

source Sean Gallup/Getty

From workbooks to activity kits to picture books, Amazon has a wide offering of books for kids of all ages included in their three-for-the-price-of-two book sale.

There are more than 300 bestselling children’s books to choose from.

The price of the cheapest book will automatically be removed from your total at checkout – no discount code needed.

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering three kids’ books for the price of two, and you have more than 300 books to choose from. No code is needed; the offer will automatically be applied when you check out with eligible books. When I added three items to my cart and proceeded to checkout, the price of the cheapest book was automatically removed.

They’ve made sure to include books for all ages and interests, including coloring books, workbooks, picture books, chapter books, nonfiction, poetry, cookbooks, Imagine Ink, and more. If you have kids stuck at home right now, any book on this list will offer educational value, and the activity books will help burn off some of that energy.

As I scrolled through the list, I recognized many favorites from my childhood like “The Giving Tree” and “Harry Potter.” They also have some of my toddler’s current favorites like “My First Toddler Coloring Book” and “Press Here.”

You can never go wrong with books for kids, and the wide variety of options in this deal ensures you’ll be able to find something for every age and interest.

Our top picks