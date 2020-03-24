Amazon Prime members can save $35 to $50 on Kindle ereaders and Fire tablets right now

source Amazon

Amazon’s latest Kindle comes with a front light for night reading at a cheap price, while the Paperwhite has a sharper display that makes text appear as if it were on printed paper.

Amazon’s Fire tablets are reliable, capable and extremely cheap compared to other tablets in the market, making them brilliant family entertainment devices.

For a limited time, Amazon has discounted all of its Fire tablets as well as its Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite ereaders.

The Amazon Kindle is undoubtedly the most successful line of ereaders on the market, meanwhile its famous Fire tablets have taken the kids tablet market by storm.

If you are looking to buy a tablet or an ereader, now is the perfect time on Amazon. For an undisclosed period, Amazon is offering steep discounts on these products.

Since most of us will be stuck inside as much as possible for some time, Amazon is looking to get through its stock of Kindles and Fire tablets while it limits third-party sellers to essential products only during the pandemic.

Amazon’s latest straight Kindle is available for $30 or 33% off, while the advanced Paperwhite ereader is up to $35 or 33% off. Meanwhile, the Fire tablet products are on sale for up to $50 off during this time.

Kindle ereaders

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

For an avid book reader, there is no better device than the Kindle, which is a hand-held ereader that can hold over a thousand digital books. What makes this device special is its unique electronic ink, or e-ink, screen which makes the screen glare-free, ensuring a comfortable reading experience for your eyes that is unmatched by any other device.

This quality of the Kindle was so popular that Amazon produced an improved version with a superior screen technology, called Kindle Paperwhite. This version of the Kindle has a sharper display that makes the text on the screen crisper and look more as if you are reading from a printed piece of paper. Moreover, Amazon made this new version of the Kindle more functional with a waterproof exterior, twice as much storage space, and longer battery life.

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering both of these ereaders at a discounted price that includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited subscription. This deal is valid for both the 8GB and 32GB Kindle Paperwhite as well.

Amazon Fire tablets

source Amazon

While none of the Fire tablets are particularly special, nor can they be classified as cutting-edge, it would be worthwhile to note that these slates were admittedly never meant to be the best in anything except for price. The Fire tablets are some of the most affordable, high-profile tablets available.

These are all reasonably capable tablets that perfectly perform all the necessary, basic tasks that you want from a tablet including playing games, checking emails and watching movies. In many ways, they are completely functional and reliable – which makes even their original price too good to be true.

Amazon currently has three different Fire tablets: Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10. They are numbered according to size, power, and capabilities, with the Fire HD 10 being the most functional. It is also important to underline that the Fire 7 does not have an HD screen, which is unusual to find these days, however this is justified by its rock-bottom price.

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering discounts on all its Fire tablets: Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10.