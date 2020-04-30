Amazon-owned Whole Foods will give free face masks to all shoppers at stores nationwide

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Amazon-owned Whole Foods is requesting that customers wear masks in its stores, the companies said Thursday.

Whole Foods will provide free, disposable masks to all customers at store entrances within the next week.

The masks will be available to customers within the next week, Amazon said in a blog post.

“To help protect the safety and health of our Team Members and communities, we will be requesting customers wear masks in Whole Foods Market stores,” the company said. “Within the next week, we will be offering free, disposable masks to all Whole Foods Market customers nationwide when they arrive at the store to shop. If customers don’t already have their own face covering, they will be able to pick up a mask at the entrance of the Whole Foods Market store.”

Amazon said it has also provided masks to all Amazon employees, delivery service partners, Amazon Flex drivers, seasonal employees, and Whole Foods Market Team Members.

The company also recently provided face shields to Whole Foods workers and Amazon Prime Now shoppers.