The best beauty and skincare deals we expect to see on Amazon Prime Day 2020

source Facebook

Last year, Amazon Prime Day deals expanded into luxury beauty – a category that is hardly ever on sale to begin with – and the savings were steep.

When is Prime Day 2020?

The dates have not yet been announced, but Prime Day usually happens sometime in mid-July. Last year, Prime Day started on July 15 and ended on July 16, for a full 48 hours filled with discounts. This year, Prime Day could run for more than 48 hours. That means there’s never been a better time to stock up on things like highly rated skincare tools you’ve been dying to try or a cult French micellar water you used to hoard overseas.

Is Prime Day open to everyone?

Only Amazon Prime members can access this huge sitewide sale. While we don’t know when Prime Day will begin this year, we’re pretty sure it’ll be in mid-July based on year’s past. Make sure you’re a Prime member or you’ve started your 30-day trial (you can sign up here) by then so you can take advantage of all the great deals.

What beauty deals are available during Prime Day?

Amazon has an impressive selection of beauty goods at decent prices, but Prime shoppers can save even more money during Prime Day 2020.

Last year, we saw a wide variety of deals ranging from savings on high-end beauty tools to drugstore beauty basics. Some of our favorite beauty brands like Mario Badescu,

Find some of the best beauty deals from last year’s Prime Day below:

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

source Elemis

Last year, shoppers saved big on this collagen-replenishing cream. It’s a bit pricey, but you won’t need a lot each time so the jar will last you several months.

Bioderma Sensibo H20 Micellar Water

source Facebook

This French pharmacy staple is a gentle cleanser that removes makeup and doesn’t have to be rinsed off when you’re done washing. In fact, one of our editors used it when she couldn’t wash her face after getting her eyebrows microbladed.

Clarisonic Mia Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush

source Facebook

The famed Clarisonic Mia gets a smart upgrade with an app that syncs with the device to track skin changes and progress.

Supergoop Skin Soothing Mineral Sunscreen

source Amazon

Supergoop’s mineral sunscreen with SPF 40 is a favorite among shoppers for its clean formula and ample sun protection.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo

source Facebook

This duo includes two of Mario Badescu’s best-selling facial mists – Rosewater and Green Tea.

Waterpik Electric Water Flosser

source Amazon

Inconsistent flossers might want to invest in a simple to use, yet effective Waterpik for super-clean teeth.

Grande Cosmetics Conditioning Peptide Mascara

source Facebook

A mascara that not only lifts and volumizes, but treats eyelashes with growth-encouraging peptides and waxes.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

source Facebook

Repair damaged and over-dyed hair with Olaplex’s fan-favorite repairing formula. Seriously, it has a 4.1-star rating with more than 2,000 Amazon shopper reviews.

Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women’s Razor Blades

source Amazon

A six-pack of luxe white tea-infused razor blade refills were sold for a fraction of their usual cost last Prime Day.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

source Facebook

A top choice among cat-eye devotees, Stila’s fine-tipped liquid liner was on major sale for the entire Prime Day event.

Burt’s Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set

source Amazon

This essentials kit contains travel-sized versions of Burt’s Bees bestsellers – Soap Bark, Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Hand Salve, Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream, and of course, the Beeswax Lip Balm.

Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain

source Facebook

This olive and avocado butter-infused multipurpose stain uses beeswax to hydrate lips and pulls double-duty as blush.

Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

source Amazon

Good dental hygiene starts with your toothbrush and Philips Sonicare makes some of the best. This one claims to remove up to 10x more plaque than manual toothbrushes.

PUR Pressed Mineral Makeup

source Facebook

A mineral powder foundation with lightweight coverage and SPF 15 for added sun protection.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs

source Facebook

Sally Hansen is primarily a nail-care brand, but believe it or not, Airbrush Legs is one of the brand’s cult products. It’s a spray-on makeup that smooths out your skin tone and gives your legs a slight bronze glow – perfect for special occasions.

CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium 1 ¼” Straightening Hairstyling Iron

source Facebook

CHI’s ceramic and titanium flat iron has slightly longer plates for an easier time styling longer hair.

Wella EMI Sugar Lift Sugar Spray

source Amazon

Give your locks a quick dose of volume with this lifting spray that adds texture and grit.

Milani Gilded Ember

source Milani Cosmetics

This hyper-pigmented eyeshadow palette includes a range of warm colors that would look great during the summer and well into fall.