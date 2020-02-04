The best outdoors deals we expect on Prime Day 2020 from brands like Coleman, Ray-Ban, Yeti, and more

source Facebook/Columbia Sportswear

Outdoor gear for activities like camping, hiking, surfing, and cycling will all be on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event, which typically takes place in mid-July.

Amazon Prime members will be able to cash in on massive discounts from brands like Burton, Coleman, Yeti, and a host of others.

Though Amazon’s yet to share any Prime Day 2020 deals, check back to our deals page often for other ways to save money while shopping online or for access to up-to-date coupons and daily deals.

No matter if you’re a casual hiker or a seasoned backpacker, buying outdoor gear isn’t always easy on the wallet. Just when you thought you’ve completed your kit, something else pops up that catches your attention. Maybe it’s a new tent that’s several pounds lighter than your go-to, or perhaps you just got into surfing and want a wetsuit and surfboard of your own.

Aside from needing space to store everything, you’ll also need the budget – and Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day 2020 is one of the best ways to stretch your dollars. Though the event is still a few months out, it’s never too early to start planning on how you’ll round out your gear selection.

What are the best Prime Day outdoors deals?

If last year’s Prime Day is any indication, you can expect gear from brands like Yeti, Coleman, Marmot, and many others to be heavily discounted off their normal prices. For instance, Prime members saved over $700 off Elby’s 9-Speed electric bike and over $60 off Marmot’s Lozen sleeping bag. On Coleman products, members had access to at least 20% off (if not more) on any of the brand’s most popular products.

Several lightning deals afforded Prime members the opportunity to save even more, too. There were Yeti coolers being sold at a 30% discount and large Pelican Dry Boxes for nearly $100 off.

We’ll be updating this page with all the latest Prime Day 2020 deals, including all lightning deals, leading up to and during the event, so bookmark this page for quick access to the best gear available.

Note: An Amazon Prime membership is required to take advantage of any Prime Day deal. If you’re not a member, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial of Prime (which is best to sign-up for just prior to the sale).

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s massive annual shopping event that occurs each year. The sale covers everything from smart home tech and computers to outdoors gear and beauty products, with more than 1 million products being discounted.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon has yet to set a date for Prime Day 2020, though it usually takes place in mid-July. Prime Day 2019 was July 15 through July 17 and the deals ran for 48 hours.

Who can participate in Prime Day?

Anyone with an Amazon Prime membership has access to all Prime Day 2020 sales. If you’ve not yet signed up, and are a first-time Amazon Prime customer, take advantage of the free 30-day trial prior to the sale.

Where are the Prime Day deals?

Amazon’s own Prime Day landing page spotlights many of the featured deals, though with so many sales occurring at once, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by what’s shown – or to miss deals altogether. We’ll be combing through all Prime Day 2020 deals leading up to the event, and will be updating our coverage throughout the entire event.

Read on for the best outdoors deals you can get right now before Prime Day: