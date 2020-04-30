Amazon’s head of safety reveals how the company is tracking COVID-19 cases among employees

caption Heather MacDougall is the vice president of worldwide workplace health and safety for Amazon. source Amazon

Heather MacDougall, the vice president of worldwide workplace health and safety for Amazon, gave us an inside look at Amazon’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She described how the company is tracking infections, developing new measures and technologies designed to protect workers, and trying to making decisions based on rapidly changing information.

“I’ve learned in my first year with Amazon that there’s speed in business, there’s Amazon speed, and now there’s pandemic speed,” she said. “We’ve had to think fast and move quicker.”

Amazon’s head of safety, Heather MacDougall, gave us an inside look at what it has been like to manage the health of the company’s massive global workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Business Insider, MacDougall described how the company is closely tracking infections and employee quarantines within its ranks, discussed new technologies that Amazon is developing to improve safety, and revealed what could change permanently about how the company operates as a result of the pandemic.

When asked how closely Amazon is tracking new coronavirus infections among employees, she said: