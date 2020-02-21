An Amazon seller is advertising its toys as ‘free from virus’ amid mounting fears over coronavirus

caption An Amazon seller is advertising toys “free from virus.” source Amazon

An Amazon seller is advertising toys for sale as “Shipped from Amazon Warehouse in US, Free from Virus.”

Companies across the globe are grappling with supply-chain interruptions and factory closings spurred by fallout from the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19.

The seller is identified on Amazon’s website as Double E, or Doubleeagle Industry Limited. The company says it is a “professional toy manufacturer focusing on functional toys for more than 30 years in China.”

Double E sells toy vehicles, such as remote-control excavators and monster trucks, on Amazon’s website.

The virus-free claims, first spotted by the site Boing Boing, appeared on Amazon’s site as companies across the globe grapple with supply-chain interruptions and factory closings spurred by fallout from the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Double E’s listings.

Amazon appears to be keeping a close eye on its sellers’ marketing around the novel virus, however, which has sickened tens of thousands of people and killed more than 2,200 as of Friday.

CNBC reported Thursday that Amazon is removing listings for items such as cleaning fluids that claim to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In an email to impacted sellers that was cited by CNBC, Amazon said listings were removed because they were “identified as a face mask or related product that makes unapproved medical marketing claims regarding coronavirus or the flu.”