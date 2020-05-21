Amazon Singapore Launches First Online Baby Fair and #TheAmazingBabies Contest

Enjoy discounts on parenting essentials, baby products, toys and more on Amazon.sg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 May 2020 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon Singapore launches today the first online baby fair on Amazon.sg, and the #TheAmazingBabies contest. Covering every stage of a parenting journey, Amazon’s Baby Fair offers a wide variety of parenting and baby care products, children and maternity apparels, baby food, toys, books and more, at great prices and convenience. In addition, Amazon is introducing #TheAmazingBabies monthly contest from May — July 2020 where five lucky winners each month stand to walk away with S$600 worth of baby related products from Amazon.sg. More information on the Baby Fair can be found here: https://www.amazon.sg/baby-fair. Details of #TheAmazingBabies contest, including how to enter, can be found here: http://amazon.sg/amazing-babies-contest .

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our first Baby Fair on Amazon.sg in Singapore. As a parent myself, I know raising a child can be immensely rewarding and also challenging at the same time. We hope that this Baby Fair will help all parents discover new baby products, reap savings with these great deals and enjoy fast, convenient and fuss-free shopping so they can focus on spending quality time with their little ones,” said Henry Low, Country Manager,

Amazon Singapore.

Amazon is making thousands of products available on Amazon.sg with its first Baby Fair, including items from brands like Skip Hop, Dr Brown’s, Ergo Baby, and more. The curated selection and deals for Amazon’s Baby Fair can be found on https://www.amazon.sg/baby-fair and the Amazon Shopping App. The deals included below — and more — will be available on various dates and times between now until 3 June, 2020, while supplies last.

Deals specific to Amazon.sg include:

Save up to 30% off car seats and strollers such as Sparco, Graco, Britax

Save min 20% off baby apparel such as The Gro Company, Skip Hop, Ergo Baby with min $200 spend

Save min 20% off baby food such as Hipp, Gerber, Wakodo with min $50 spend

Save min 20% off baby consumables such as Cetaphil, Johnson’s Baby, Mamy Poko with min $200 spend

These are extraordinary times and Amazon is celebrating the amazing babies born this year in Singapore with the launch of #TheAmazingBabies contest. The contest will start on 21st May 2020, and take place on a monthly basis from May — July 2020. Five lucky winners will be chosen each month to walk away with an Amazon Mystery Box comprising S $600 worth of baby items from Amazon.sg.

To participate in the contest, parents simply need to make a wish list of baby items they want from a shortlist here and submit their wish list link as a comment on the contest post on Instagram by the closing date. The top five entries with the most likes by 15:00, 3 June 2020, will win one mystery box each. The first monthly contest will begin on 21st May 2020, and entry submissions will close on 28th May 2020. For more information on the contest guidelines, please visit: http://amazon.sg/amazing-babies-contest. Follow @amazon.sg on Instagram to get the latest updates on #TheAmazingBabies contest.

For more information on the Baby Fair, please visit: https://www.amazon.sg/baby-fair

